Google has confirmed it has fixed the Google search ranking bug that started over four days ago. The issue was first confirmed by Google on Friday morning, August 16th at around 1:48 am ET. Google confirmed the ranking issue was resolved today, August 20th, at 8:10 am ET.

Here is the timeline from the Google Search Status Dashboard:

Google Search Status Update

One thing missing from this, is that yesterday morning, John Mueller from Google said while it is not fully fixed, the visible effect is no longer there. He wrote on LinkedIn, "Unfortunately the team isn't quite happy with calling it complete just yet (I don't think there's any visible effect anymore though), so we said we'll update again in 2 days."

So now the issue is fully resolved.

I guess you can wait a day or so and see if your rankings improved or declined from the ongoing Google August 2024 core update.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

