Gary Illyes Serp Conf

Gary Illyes from Google spoke at the SERP Conf on Friday and he said what he said numerous times before, that Google values links a lot less today than it did in the past. He added that Google Search "needs very few links to rank pages."

Gary reportedly said, "We need very few links to rank pages... Over the years we've made links less important."

I am quoting Patrick Stox who is quoting what he heard Gary say on stage at the event. Here is Patrick's post where Gary did a rare reply:

Gary said this a year ago, also in 2022 and other times as well. We previously covered that Google said links would likely become even less important in the future. And even Matt Cutts, the former Googler, said something similar about eight years ago and the truth is, links are weighted a lot less than it was eight years ago and that trend continues. A couple of years ago, Google said links are not the most important Google search ranking factor.

Of course, many SEOs think Google lies about this.

Judith Lewis interviewed Gary Illyes at the SERP Conf this past Friday.

Forum discussion at X and image credit to @n_minkov.

 

Google: We Need Very Few Links To Rank Pages; Links Are Less Important

