Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility June 5th

Google Logo Fire

I am seeing signs of yet another intense Google search ranking update and intense ranking volatility yesterday and into today, June 4th and 5th. Many of the tools are showing very heated volatility and there has been a spike in chatter within the SEO community.

Although, the chatter is not at the same level as these third-party Google tracking tools.

Previous Recent Google Volatility

Here is the recent Google Search ranking volatility we reported on. The most recent was on June 1st, that was followed by the Memorial Day weekend, then we had around May 22nd, May 16th, May 9th, May 3rd and April 25th. Before that the March 2024 core update started on March 5th and ended on April 19th, 45 days later.

Google Tracking Tools

As you can see, most of these tools have been super heated and showing a lot of Google ranking volatility over the past week.

Semrush:

Semrush

SimilarWeb:

Similarweb

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker

Mozcast:

Mozcast

SERPmetrics:

Serpmetrics

Accuranker:

Accuranker

Mangools:

Mangools

Wincher:

Wincher

SERPstat:

Serpstat

Cognitive SEO:

Cognitiveseo

Algoroo:

Algoroo

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the early chatter at WebmasterWorld and comments here:

I had two strong days on Sunday and Monday, now it fell off a cliff again at 10am sharp and stayed down all day: [ibb.co ]

This is the new norm with google...forget traffic during weekdays at prime business hours. My backlinks shown in GSC have recovered somewhat but they are still much lower than what was shown before.

It's just another GoogleQuake

More forum spam ranking AGAIN.

Some of my GSC and results I see are like similar to an update brewing. A few things are giving signs.

But then again--It could be my wishful thinking or some other serp stuff.

Most of this is a mystery to me these days.

After 14 years of this work, if I was an SEO'r, I would have to be honest and say I don't have a clue what's going on.

Nope, I don't think so, as volatility has risen remarkably when they had started the last core algo update. This update is already finished, but volatility stll remains quite high. Maybe they have tied their core algo to some AI, which analyses search results and then changes algo parameters whereever necessary. This is why the behavior of the algo can change significantly at any time.

What are you all seeing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

