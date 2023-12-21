Google Search Having Indexing Issues This Morning?

Dec 21, 2023 • 6:15 am | comments (3) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google Search may be having issues with indexing or serving this morning. I am seeing tons of reports from SEOs on X that Google is having indexing issues, tons. So I am posting this story to see if I can see firsthand if Google is indeed still having indexing issues. In fact, minutes after posting this story, this specific story was crawled, indexed and ranked in Google Search. But there are tons of complaints from India and other regions about indexing issues with Google Search.

Based on some of my tests, looking at recent content from the Wall Street Journal, the Washinton Post nad others, I am seeing that content indexed in Google Search.

For example, this story was published less than 45 minutes ago and I see it ranking Google Search:

Same with this story from The Washington Post:

But like I said, I am seeing tons of complaints on Twitter this morning. Maybe Google fixed it, but I do not see any confirmation from Google on this topic yet.

It seems like most of the complaints are coming out of India this morning. I am not sure if it is an issue only impacting that region or if they are just awake before everyone else and noticing the issue first?

Here are some of those complaints:

There are currently no comments from Google on this potential issue and nothing on the Google Search Status dashboard.

I will update this story as I track to see this story being crawled, indexed and ranked and if any comments come out from an official Google representative.

Update: Minutes after posting this article, Google Search Console reports this URL as being indexed and healthy:

Plus, Google Search has ranked the story in Google Search:

And it is also in Google News:

Also, those in India can see this content:

Update 2: Some are saying if the site has an AMP version, then it has an issue, otherwise it does not. I did not verify this:

Update 3: At 7:30am ET I am hearing from some that the issue is resolved or resolving.

Stay tuned.

