Google Search Having Indexing Issues This Morning?

Google Search may be having issues with indexing or serving this morning. I am seeing tons of reports from SEOs on X that Google is having indexing issues, tons. So I am posting this story to see if I can see firsthand if Google is indeed still having indexing issues. In fact, minutes after posting this story, this specific story was crawled, indexed and ranked in Google Search. But there are tons of complaints from India and other regions about indexing issues with Google Search.

Based on some of my tests, looking at recent content from the Wall Street Journal, the Washinton Post nad others, I am seeing that content indexed in Google Search.

For example, this story was published less than 45 minutes ago and I see it ranking Google Search:

Same with this story from The Washington Post:

But like I said, I am seeing tons of complaints on Twitter this morning. Maybe Google fixed it, but I do not see any confirmation from Google on this topic yet.

It seems like most of the complaints are coming out of India this morning. I am not sure if it is an issue only impacting that region or if they are just awake before everyone else and noticing the issue first?

Here are some of those complaints:

Facing A Lot Of Indexing Issue On Multiple Sites since this morning. Is It a technical glitch from Google's end?@googlesearchc @searchliaison @JohnMu @rustybrick — Adarsh tripathi (@adarshgnr98) December 21, 2023

Is there any issue with Google’s indexing? New content is not being indexed from past 1-hour@rustybrick@sengineland@glenngabe@googlesearchc — Nishu Kadian (@nishu_kadian) December 21, 2023

@rustybrick @googlesearchc @searchliaison



Hello, I think there is a problem with indexing. News in Turkey has not been indexed for the last 2 hours? Can you check?



For example, when you type news, the news from 10-20 hours ago is displayed. pic.twitter.com/SwWP2vM1Mh — Ramazan Buldu (@rmznbld) December 21, 2023

@JohnMu @rustybrick news websites in India facing indexing issues from today morning — Kamlesh Shukla (@iKamleshShukla) December 21, 2023

Yes, many Indian publishers are facing the indexing issue since morning! — Prakash pandey 🇮🇳 (@prakashpandey07) December 21, 2023

🚨 SEO Community Alert! 🚨None of my articles from today have been indexed by Google.Curious if anyone else is facing this 🤔 Checked competitor data too - it's a ghost town for the past 10 hours. Is it some glitch? 🕵️‍♂️ @JohnMu @rustybrick, any insights? #SEO #GoogleIndexing — Shauvik Kumar (@shauvikkumar) December 21, 2023

🔴🔴 Google has index problems since this morning. This Friday is the most important day for SEO in spanish media… What’s going on? Is Google aware? Can be fixed? Any news on this? @rustybrick @sengineland @glenngabe @googlesearchc @JohnMu — Sandra Sánchez (@_SandraSM_) December 21, 2023

'@JohnMu @rustybrick News Websites Are Facing Significant Indexing Delays of Over 5 Hours, any update. — Sabin K V (@sabinkv) December 21, 2023

@googlesearchc @searchliaison Indexation issues are getting reported from multiple websites today, especially news websites, any updates please? thanks

CC: @glenngabe @rustybrick — Sandeep Amar (@sancalls) December 21, 2023

@searchliaison @rustybrick



Observing Indexing issues and delayed indexing on Google from this morning in India for multiple news publisher sites. #seo #Google — Dhairya Bagga 🇮🇳 (@ImDhairyaBagga) December 21, 2023

Same situation in the news in Turkey — Kanal 46 (@kanal46_) December 21, 2023

There are currently no comments from Google on this potential issue and nothing on the Google Search Status dashboard.

I will update this story as I track to see this story being crawled, indexed and ranked and if any comments come out from an official Google representative.

Update: Minutes after posting this article, Google Search Console reports this URL as being indexed and healthy:

Plus, Google Search has ranked the story in Google Search:

And it is also in Google News:

Also, those in India can see this content:

Yes, I can see that. pic.twitter.com/ecaWWT0zO6 — Hardik Oza (@Ozaemotion) December 21, 2023

Update 2: Some are saying if the site has an AMP version, then it has an issue, otherwise it does not. I did not verify this:

hi @rustybrick, what I mean is that there are sites in Italy with "fresh" content but it seems that only those without a corresponding AMP version are being updated: pic.twitter.com/5nLXwNYLYf — Gab (@gabmrocca) December 21, 2023

Update 3: At 7:30am ET I am hearing from some that the issue is resolved or resolving.

Stay tuned.

