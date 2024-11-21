DOJ: Force Google To Sell Chrome, Restrict Android & Ban Default Deals

Nov 21, 2024 - 7:31 am 55 by
Filed Under Google News

Google Chrome Logo Torn

The Department of Justice has asked the judge in the Google monopoly ruling case to force Google to sell Chrome, restrict Android from serving Google Search, and ban its default search deals with Apple and others devices. Of course, Google says this is "widely overboard proposal goes miles beyond the Court's decision." We knew the judge and DOJ were thinking of these remedies, but it seems like the suggestion is leaning toward these changes.

The Department of Justice is pushing a federal judge to make Google divest its Chrome internet browser as a remedy following the antitrust case. "To remedy these harms, the [Initial Proposed Final Judgment] requires Google to divest Chrome, which will permanently stop Google’s control of this critical search access point," the filing reads. Here is the filing if you want to read it.

Google wrote, DOJ’s wildly overbroad proposal goes miles beyond the Court’s decision. It would break a range of Google products — even beyond Search — that people love and find helpful in their everyday lives." Of course, some former Googlers say it won't be enough and I kind of agree.

There is also this from the PPC / ad side:

If you want to see all the headlines and news coverage of this Techmeme has it consolidated nicely:

Techmeme

I hate covering legal news - so check it out there.

The judge still needs to make a ruling, so nothing is yet decided. Oh, and then Google will appeal, so this will be dragged out...

Forum discussion at X and WebmasterWorld.

 

