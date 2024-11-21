The Department of Justice has asked the judge in the Google monopoly ruling case to force Google to sell Chrome, restrict Android from serving Google Search, and ban its default search deals with Apple and others devices. Of course, Google says this is "widely overboard proposal goes miles beyond the Court's decision." We knew the judge and DOJ were thinking of these remedies, but it seems like the suggestion is leaning toward these changes.

The Department of Justice is pushing a federal judge to make Google divest its Chrome internet browser as a remedy following the antitrust case. "To remedy these harms, the [Initial Proposed Final Judgment] requires Google to divest Chrome, which will permanently stop Google’s control of this critical search access point," the filing reads. Here is the filing if you want to read it.

Google wrote, DOJ’s wildly overbroad proposal goes miles beyond the Court’s decision. It would break a range of Google products — even beyond Search — that people love and find helpful in their everyday lives." Of course, some former Googlers say it won't be enough and I kind of agree.

There is also this from the PPC / ad side:

Yes but... this is not possible. If Google were forced to comply, this would directly conflict with privacy law. When they a) must disclose and b) are not permitted to disclose, the paradox is resolved by banning them from collecting that data. It's a trap! pic.twitter.com/QKhFa6iZiP — Mike Ryan (@mikeryanretail) November 21, 2024

If you want to see all the headlines and news coverage of this Techmeme has it consolidated nicely:

The judge still needs to make a ruling, so nothing is yet decided. Oh, and then Google will appeal, so this will be dragged out...

