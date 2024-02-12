Google Rolling Out Branded Local Services Ads (Opt Out Coming...)

Feb 12, 2024 - 7:11 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Lawyer Checking Phone Court Google Logo

Late last week, Google began to roll out those branded Local Service Ads, but it surprised many businesses without a way to opt out of the feature. I am told that Google will provide a way to opt out and will send more details to advertisers this week. In fact, some already started to see the opt-out feature on Sunday.

Anthony Higman spotted this and posted about it on X saying, "It Looks Like Google Just FULLY Rolled Out Branded Local Services Ads And It's NOT A Setting That You Can Control."

He shared this screenshot:

Google Branded Local Services Ads

Ginny Marvin, the Google AdsLiaison replied on X saying, "This is an experiment that will be rolling out shortly." "To be clear, the opt-out will be available for everyone. Customers will receive more information on this next week," she added.

Later Ginny explained that "Advertisers are charged only for new leads, not existing customers. (On both call and message leads, users are asked whether they are a returning customer.)"

The setting might be related to that direct business search setting that you may be able to toggle on and off within your LSA campaigns but at the time I wrote this story, that setting was missing for most advertiers.

Samara Hart on Sunday said on X, "Opt-out appeared today for our accounts."

Here are some of the posts about this:

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Some were charged after being opted in by default and having no way to opt out:

And Google will discuss the opt out vs opt in:

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: EEAT Isn't A Ranking Factor Nor A Thing That Factors Into Other Factors

Feb 13, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: You Won't Get Your Rankings Back By Disavowing Toxic Links

Feb 13, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests Animated Highlighting Text In Featured Snippets

Feb 13, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Generative AI For Automatically Created Assets Fully Live In English US/UK

Feb 13, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Recipe Carousel Dropped Many Recipe Sites This Week

Feb 13, 2024 - 7:11 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Keyword List With Clickable Stars

Feb 13, 2024 - 7:05 am
Previous Story: Wooden Outdoor Google Wall
Next Story: Google SGE Now Works In Mobile Safari

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.