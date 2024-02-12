Late last week, Google began to roll out those branded Local Service Ads, but it surprised many businesses without a way to opt out of the feature. I am told that Google will provide a way to opt out and will send more details to advertisers this week. In fact, some already started to see the opt-out feature on Sunday.

Anthony Higman spotted this and posted about it on X saying, "It Looks Like Google Just FULLY Rolled Out Branded Local Services Ads And It's NOT A Setting That You Can Control."

He shared this screenshot:

Ginny Marvin, the Google AdsLiaison replied on X saying, "This is an experiment that will be rolling out shortly." "To be clear, the opt-out will be available for everyone. Customers will receive more information on this next week," she added.

Later Ginny explained that "Advertisers are charged only for new leads, not existing customers. (On both call and message leads, users are asked whether they are a returning customer.)"

The setting might be related to that direct business search setting that you may be able to toggle on and off within your LSA campaigns but at the time I wrote this story, that setting was missing for most advertiers.

Samara Hart on Sunday said on X, "Opt-out appeared today for our accounts."

First Inconsistency, this firm is showing in the #1 spot in LSA for "injury lawyer" but then a branded search for the firm shows his "DUI Lawyer" LSA profile and when you click services it only shows the services he offers for DUI. pic.twitter.com/nfJccJqFFr — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) February 9, 2024

My team is seeing this as well. Also, not seeing an opt-out button on several profiles. Not cool. https://t.co/Uh1VkCI1vx — Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) February 9, 2024

This is an experiment that will be rolling out shortly. To be clear, the opt-out will be available for everyone. Customers will receive more information on this next week. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) February 9, 2024

Advertisers are charged only for new leads, not existing customers. (On both call and message leads, users are asked whether they are a returning customer.) — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) February 9, 2024

Opt-out appeared today for our accounts. 👍 — Samara Hart (@pixsym) February 11, 2024

Update: Some were charged after being opted in by default and having no way to opt out:

#LSA My client was charged $420 per call for previous customers calling him on this new surprise "feature" which had no opt out button last week @adsliaison https://t.co/2XmOlbTTPF pic.twitter.com/jCi6Cp2v4d — Len (@lenraleigh) February 12, 2024

Ok so updates on this. The setting to turn this off is in all accounts now. Google changed the pre-recorded message that plays to users that call lawyer LSA's.



There is a VERY fast and I mean VERY FAST, like 3-4 seconds message that says if you are current client press 1… pic.twitter.com/xYYsBoAr7q — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) February 12, 2024

