OpenAI has announced SearchGPT, its AI search tool that looks and feels a lot like ChatGPT but gives you more sources and answers through links. OpenAI wrote, "We’re testing SearchGPT, a temporary prototype of new AI search features that give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources."

OpenAI calls this a "new way to search" but it looks a lot like Gemini to me?

"We’re testing SearchGPT, a prototype of new search features designed to combine the strength of our AI models with information from the web to give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources. We’re launching to a small group of users and publishers to get feedback. While this prototype is temporary, we plan to integrate the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future," OpenAI wrote.

Here is what it looks like:

Here is a GIF:

SearchGPT will quickly and directly respond to your questions with up-to-date information from the web while giving you clear links to relevant sources.

You’ll be able to ask follow-up questions, like you would in a conversation with a person, with the shared context building with each query.

They are partnering with publishers and said they are using AI to enhance this experience by highlighting high quality content in a conversational interface with multiple opportunities for users to engage.

Sam Altman of OpenAI:

we think there is room to make search much better than it is today.



we are launching a new prototype called SearchGPT: https://t.co/A28Y03X1So



we will learn from the prototype, make it better, and then integrate the tech into ChatGPT to make it real-time and maximally helpful. — Sam Altman (@sama) July 25, 2024

Mikhail Parakhin former Microsoft lead of Copilot and Bing Search:

ChatGPT finally starts catching up to Microsoft Copilot of a year and a half ago :-P — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) July 25, 2024

Oh, and there is this:

💣 SearchGPT Prototype is here. But is this really "a new way to search"? No.



Here's why:



1. Copilot already does it.



2. Perplexity already does it.



3. ChatGPT already does it! pic.twitter.com/61v8C0K11v — Jes Scholz (@jes_scholz) July 26, 2024

