Openai Robot

OpenAI has announced SearchGPT, its AI search tool that looks and feels a lot like ChatGPT but gives you more sources and answers through links. OpenAI wrote, "We’re testing SearchGPT, a temporary prototype of new AI search features that give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources."

You can join the SearchGPT waiting list at chatgpt.com/search.

OpenAI calls this a "new way to search" but it looks a lot like Gemini to me?

"We’re testing SearchGPT, a prototype of new search features designed to combine the strength of our AI models with information from the web to give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources. We’re launching to a small group of users and publishers to get feedback. While this prototype is temporary, we plan to integrate the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future," OpenAI wrote.

Here is what it looks like:

Openai Searchgpt

Here is a GIF:

Open Ai Searchgpt

  • SearchGPT will quickly and directly respond to your questions with up-to-date information from the web while giving you clear links to relevant sources.
  • You’ll be able to ask follow-up questions, like you would in a conversation with a person, with the shared context building with each query.
  • They are partnering with publishers and said they are using AI to enhance this experience by highlighting high quality content in a conversational interface with multiple opportunities for users to engage.

Sam Altman of OpenAI:

Mikhail Parakhin former Microsoft lead of Copilot and Bing Search:

There is a lot of media coverage of this on Techmeme.

Oh, and there is this:

Forum discussion at X and WebmasterWorld.

 

