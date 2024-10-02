Microsoft announced it is now rolling out the Bing generative search experience and to more sets of informational queries. Also, Bing updated its Deep Search saying it is faster and powered by GPT-4o and some in-house distilled models.

This announcement was part of a series of AI and Copilot announcements from Microsoft. You can see that news on Techmeme.

Bing started to test Bing generative search experience in July 2024 and now it is rolling out to more users and more queries in the US.

Microsoft said, "we’re rolling out an expansion of generative search to cover informational queries such as “how to effectively run a one on one” and “how can I remove background noise from my podcast recordings.” Whether you’re looking for a detailed explanation, solving a complex problem, or doing deep research, generative AI helps deliver a more profound level of answers that goes beyond surface-level results."

"You can explore the look, feel, and capabilities of generative search in Bing in the US by simply typing “Bing generative search” into the search bar. You’ll be met with a carousel of queries to select and demo, allowing you to experience how generative search can deliver more relevant and comprehensive answers for a wide range of topics," Microsoft added.

As a reminder,the Bing generative search experience uses AI to not just generate sections and content on the search results page but also lays out the page using AI. In the screenshot below you see the following AI and non-AI elements:

Answer Summary

Docuemnt Index

Source Citations

Related Sections

Traditional Search Results

Here is a screenshot:

Here is the new carousel at the top of the search results, similar to the Google AI Overviews but different:

Jordi Ribas from Microsoft wrote on X:

Today Microsoft is announcing significant AI updates across Copilot, Windows, and Bing. Our team is focused on Bing now, so I’m particularly excited to share the next step in Bing generative search, which is being rolled out in beta. To try it in the US, just type “Bing generative search” into the search bar. You’ll see a carousel of queries to demo, showing how it provides more relevant and comprehensive answers. Bing generative search combines the power of traditional search and LLMs in new ways, where the search results and UX layout are both optimized with generative AI.

Rangan Majumder, Vice President of Core Search and AI at Microsoft, wrote on X:

Bing Generative Search is rolling out to users behind the Deep Search button! Get ready to experience the future of search with AI-powered results that are more relevant and comprehensive. Bing Generative Search gives detailed explanations and solves complex problems effortlessly by deeply understanding your intent, organizing the information into multiple sections, and providing a more optimal layout of the results page. We also launched some updates to regular Deep Search for all users. Deep Search is now over 2x faster than when we originally released, powered by GPT-4o and some in-house distilled models. We’ve also shipped a new transparent loading experience to better explain its steps.

There are also updates to Deep Search. As Rangan wrote, Deep Search is now two times faster and using better AI models.

Microsoft wrote:

You can also try generative search for other queries through the “Deep search” button on the results page. While we’re excited to give you this opportunity to explore generative search firsthand, this experience is still being rolled out in beta. You may notice a bit of loading time as we work to ensure generative search results are shown when we’re confident in their accuracy and relevancy, and when it makes sense for the given query. You will generally see generative search results for informational and complex queries, and it will be indicated under the search box with the sentence “Results enhanced with Bing generative search” as you can see in the GIF below.

Generative search is such an exciting step forward for Bing - excited to see it continue to roll out to an expanded audience https://t.co/Yc1oPDDCDE — Michael Schechter (@mikeschechter) October 1, 2024

