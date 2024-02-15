New Google Search DMA Rich Results, Aggregator Units & Refinement Chips

Google Chips

We've been seeing changes to the Google Search results in the European regions related to Digital Markets Act (DMA) comparison sites and hotels, etc. The Google Search team now posted about how the search experiences are changing with new rich results, aggregator units, and refinement chips - most of what we covered already but now it is official.

Google wrote,"we're sharing more details about what publishers can expect to see in regards to new search results in European Economic Area (EEA) countries, and how they can express interest in these experiences." Google also shared more details on the new flight carousels and search experiences (those were impacted the most).

Google launched a new carousel rich result for aggregators and suppliers. This carousel is currently designed for travel, local, and shopping queries to show website aggregators and suppliers. Each card or tile in this carousel can contain price, rating, and images for entities on the page. It may use the structured data on the page but if the structured data markup is missing from the page, then the standard text result is shown.

This new carousel rich result is available for travel, local, and shopping queries. For shopping queries, carousel rich results are being tested first in Germany, France, Czechia, and the UK, Google explained.

Here is what it looks like:

New Carousel Rich Result

Google also announced new aggregator units and refinement chips, again, we've seen these also. Google said, "Aggregator units allow users to easily see the top aggregator results for their respective query. Users can also click More sites to see additional relevant aggregator sites for their query."

Here are the types of these units and chips:

  • Places sites
  • Jobs sites
  • Flight sites
  • Product sites (being tested first in Germany, France, Czechia, and the UK)

Here is what that looks like, but I have real-world examples here if you want:

Place Sites In Search

If you are interesting in talking to Google about supporting these rich results types listed above use this contact form.

Also, as expected Google has launched new experience for flights queries, which includes a new unit for airline websites in those regions. There are these three new options in those regions:

Airline options - it shows an overview of the different airlines offering flights on the searched route, along with directional price information for non-stop and connecting flights. These prices are gathered directly from the airlines to help you get accurate and up-to-date information:

Google Search Airline Options

Flight sites - this shows the top-ranked aggregators for their flights query, including price information for each of the aggregators. These prices are gathered directly from the aggregators:

Google Search Flight Sites

Rich Web Results - Rich results give airlines, online travel agents and aggregators an opportunity to show users more information about what you’ll find if you visit their site. When you see price information on a web result, the prices are gathered directly from the airline or aggregator, and are included for the top-ranked result for a given airline or aggregator:

Google Search Rich Results Flights

If you are interested in more details for the flight results, use this form.

Forum discussion at X.

 

