November 2021 Google Webmaster Report

It is that time of the month again where I post the monthly Google webmaster report. This past month was filled with several unconfirmed Google updates - no I am not crazy. Google told us Penguin not only ignores spammy links but also can distrust the whole site. After over a year, Google has updated the search quality raters guidelines with a bunch of new updates.

Google also published revised help documents on titles and descriptions and giving us a new term - the title link. Google Search Console updated its API with more support. Google Search Console actually had a number of updates, all documented below.

Google rolled out continuous scroll, which by the way doesn't directly impact Search Console reporting or Google Ads reporting. A lot of unredacted internal Google documents surfaced and it makes Google look super evil. Plus so much more including a slew of SEO topics below you should review, local changes, user interface changes and much more.

Currently, the Google search results have been pretty calm - is it the calm before the Google core update storm?

Here is what you missed this past month:

Google Algorithm Updates:

Google SEO:Google Search Console:Google User Interface:Google Maps & Google My Business:Google Misc:

