Can you believe it, it has been over a week since I reported on any Google Search ranking algorithm updates or volatility. Over the past 24-hours or so, the level of chatter have spiked, along with many of the third-party Google Search ranking tracking tools.

It seems we had another more significant shift in rankings in the Google Search results, although every day seems very volatile. But specifically, the 10th of October felt like more movement based on the signals I track.

To catch you up, the last time we reported on these changes was a pretty significant day on October 2nd which lasted a couple of days. The Google August 2024 core update started on August 15th and officially completed on September 3rd. But it was still super volatile the day after it completed and also weeks after it completed and it has not cooled.

We saw big signals on and around September 6th, September 10th or so and maybe around September 14th. We also saw movement around September 18th, last weekend and Septmeber 25th and September 28th or so. And yep, now, we are seeing another big spike in volatility and chatter starting around October 1st and 2nd.

So what are we seeing now?

Google Tracking Tools

You can see some of the tools starting to spike again over the past 24 hours:

SERPmetrics:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

Wincher:

Mozcast:

Semrush:

Data For SEO:

Cognitive SEO:

Mangools:

Algoroo:

SimilarWeb:

Sistrix:

SERPstat:

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the chatter from the SEO communities here and at WebmasterWorld over the past day or so:

USA and Canada traffic are becoming increasingly tamped down this October...today I'm -48% at 11:30am for both countries. The two have basically gone hand in hand for years, so I think it's one big North American market where Google is concerned. I'm also seeing big swings in top ranking terms from day to day now...I can lose 10%+ of my top-10 ranking terms in a day, and maybe the next day all right back again.

Something big is just starting again my end! YouTube videos pushed to the very top above literally everything and mad different desktop to mobile results, huge swings, nalways a clear sign somethings starting, anyone else?

My USA traffic was down 16% yesterday, and search was down 7%. But Canada, UK, France were all down yesterday and I am noticing a hard clamp on USA/Canada traffic this entire week. Having hurricane hysteria 24/7 doesn't help though.

Traffic is down in the United States for me as well. I don’t know if it’s because of the hurricanes and the mass destruction in the southeast or because of recent Google update.

Yes I am seeing 10% today from last Thursday so something is going on either the southeast issues or update. I noticed my rankings stayed the same.

Traffic is down the toilet today but I see no real change in the rankings. Who even knows.

That is just some of the chatter.

What are you all seeing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.