Google Search "You Visit Often" Label

Dec 6, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Coffee Shop

When Google announced its more personalized search experience last month, Google said it would show you results you visit more often at the top. Google said those results would be labeled "you visit often" in the search result snippet. That label seemed to have started to roll out earlier this week.

Here is a screenshot from Leigh Stark of this "you visit often" label showing up. He posted it on X:

Google You Visit Often Label

He posted this on X:

Have you seen this?

We've seen Google add labels for sites you previously visited before but this is new and different.

Forum discussion at X.

Previous story: Google How-To Rich Results Also Returning To Search?
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus