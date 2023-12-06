Google Search "You Visit Often" Label

When Google announced its more personalized search experience last month, Google said it would show you results you visit more often at the top. Google said those results would be labeled "you visit often" in the search result snippet. That label seemed to have started to roll out earlier this week.

Here is a screenshot from Leigh Stark of this "you visit often" label showing up. He posted it on X:

I know Google had planned to show websites you visit often in the top of your results, but I'd not seen it pointed out before. Is this new? @rustybrick @brodieseo @glenngabe pic.twitter.com/xl9v72jQ84 — Leigh :) Stark 🦄 (@Leighlo) December 5, 2023

Have you seen this?

We've seen Google add labels for sites you previously visited before but this is new and different.

Forum discussion at X.