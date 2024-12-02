December 2024 Google Webmaster Report

Google Webmaster Report

Here is the big Google Webmaster report for the past month, including the launch of the Google November 2024 core update that has ventured into December, passing Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and has not yet completed. Google made it crystal clear that they have both page level and site wide ranking signals and Google also spoke about notice for search penalties. We also may be seeing a much more personalized Google Search.

Google expanded the site reputation abuse penalty, hitting some big publishers hard. Oh, moving content might not be a good strategy to solve that. Google Sitelinks search box is gone. Google rolled out Search Console recommendations and dropped the page experience report.

Google launched a super obnoxious page annotations feature in the Google App. Google also is testing AI sales assistants in Google Search. Google is testing more DMA changes in Europe and dropping news publisher links in some regions, as a test.

Google Maps added a new form to report review manipulation, updated its guidelines around minimum age products and services and dropped food performance reports.

Also, the DOJ also wants Google to sell Chrome.

