Here is the big Google Webmaster report for the past month, including the launch of the Google November 2024 core update that has ventured into December, passing Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and has not yet completed. Google made it crystal clear that they have both page level and site wide ranking signals and Google also spoke about notice for search penalties. We also may be seeing a much more personalized Google Search.
Google expanded the site reputation abuse penalty, hitting some big publishers hard. Oh, moving content might not be a good strategy to solve that. Google Sitelinks search box is gone. Google rolled out Search Console recommendations and dropped the page experience report.
Google launched a super obnoxious page annotations feature in the Google App. Google also is testing AI sales assistants in Google Search. Google is testing more DMA changes in Europe and dropping news publisher links in some regions, as a test.
Google Maps added a new form to report review manipulation, updated its guidelines around minimum age products and services and dropped food performance reports.
Also, the DOJ also wants Google to sell Chrome.
Google Algorithms:
- Google November 2024 Core Update Is Now Rolling Out - What We Know So Far
- Google November 2024 Core Update Movement - Slow But For Some Massive
- Thanksgiving & Google November 2024 Core Update
- Google November 2024 Core Update Heats Up Again At Tail End
- Google November 2024 Core Update Heats Up This Weekend
- Are Google Search Results More Personalized?
- Google Makes It Clear It Has Both Site Wide & Page Level Ranking Signals
- Google On Giving Prior Notice To Search Penalties
- Google AI Overview Index Serving Delayed Compared To Web Results
- Google AI Overviews In Card/Block Format
- Google AI Overviews Testing Anchor Text Based Hyperlinks
- Google AI Overview Displayed Within People Also Ask
- Google Site Reputation Abuse Policy Now Includes First Party Involvement Or Content Oversight
- Warning: Don't Move Content Hit By Google's Site Reputation Abuse Penalty
- Google Sitelinks Search Box Now Really Gone
- Google Chrome Site Engagement Metrics
- Google Cautions About Using Google Trends For Content Ideas
- Google Also Cautions On Using Google People Also Ask For Content Ideas
- SEO Advice On Version History Pages From Google
- Google On When To Split Load Across Subdomains Or Other Domains
- Google Search Picks Protocol For Best Crawling Performance
- Google Explains Why Its Hiding Results Count In Search
- Google & Bing In Dublin For IETF Event To Improve Crawling & AI Controls
- Google Rolls Out Search Console Recommendations
- Google Search Console Finally Drops The Page Experience Report
- Google Maps Adds Report Business Conduct To Report Review Manipulation
- Google Business Profiles Guidelines Updated: Storefronts Required For Minimum Age Products
- Google Business Profile Food Orders Performance Metrics Gone
- Page Annotation In Google iOS App Browser
- Google Search AI Sales Assistant
- Google Tests More DMA Changes In Europe Including Dropping Maps For Hotel Results
- Google Tests Removing EU-Based News Publishers From Search
- Google Search Videos In Overlay May Reduce YouTube Engagement
- Google Search Kills Google Explore With Continuous Scroll Ending
- Google Continuous Conversational Search In Google App
- Google Search Tests Large Thick Fonts
- Google Search Tests Large Thin Fonts
- Google Search Trending This Week Labels
- Google Lens Updated For In-Store Shopping
- New: Google Search Supports C2PA Metadata For About This Image Feature
- Google's People Also Search In Images
