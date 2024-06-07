In March 2023 Google began testing a new design for the Google Ads advertiser console. Google announced that it will start to roll out this new design to all advertisers starting on August 30, 2024 and will sunset the all design.

"Starting on August 30, 2024, the new Google Ads design will roll out to all markets and the old Google Ads design will sunset," Google wrote.

That means that "only the new Google Ads design will be available on desktop." "Please note that we’ll continue to fully support existing features and tools," Google added.

Of course, not all advertisers are happy about this change. A lot find the old design to be much more intuitive and easier to use. But ready or not, the old design is being replaced by the new design.

Here are some of the complaints the Google Ad Liaison replied to this week about the news:

Hi, We announced the winning design last June https://t.co/SP1h9voWul and let people know they'd be able to switch back to the previous design until 2024.



I know getting up to speed with a new interface takes some time. A couple of tips I've found helpful are the Search bar… — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) June 5, 2024

That blog post I shared has more on the design decisions as well as how and why to submit feedback in the interface https://t.co/SP1h9voWul. If you're just starting to use it, I definitely recommend walking through the UI reference map I linked to, and the Search bar was also a… — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) June 5, 2024

Here is the new design:

Google wrote:

The new design includes a main menu on the left of the screen, with pages organized into 5 high-level categories:

Campaigns: where you analyze, optimize, and manage your campaigns

where you analyze, optimize, and manage your campaigns Goals: where you define, monitor, and update your conversion goals

where you define, monitor, and update your conversion goals Tools: where you can find tools for: Planning Bidding and budgets Troubleshooting Asset library Audience management

where you can find tools for: Billing: where you monitor your spend and payments

where you monitor your spend and payments Admin: where you manage your team, security, and account settings

Google added, "This extra level of categorization makes this new design more effective for both new and experienced advertisers. As you become more accustomed to the new design, the Search bar at the top is a helpful tool to quickly find what you are looking for. Please continue to share your feedback from the “Leave feedback” option in the Help menu. Your feedback is key to helping us building a better Google Ads."

Forum discussion at X.