Big Google Search Console Feature Request List For 2024

I asked the search community to let me know what features they would like to see within Google Search Console that they do not have yet. I received well over a hundred responses, so I figured I'd highlight and summarize them in a blog post here - Google, are you listening?

The list is about 60+ items after over 100 responses - I removed the duplicates.

Here is the post on X where I asked this, feel free to click through and read the raw answers:

Here are the responses, in no specific order, and I tried to consolidate the repeated requests:

  • Robots.txt tester (Google dropped it recently)
  • More complete/robuts crawl stats and ability to see full rendered page snapshots
  • Bard extension for Search Console
  • Better Crawl Data
  • Better SERP Features segmented data
  • Data accuracy and trusting the data more
  • Better reliability and less outages and bugs
  • Better click and impression from ALL search features
  • Move the Crawl Stats/Robots.txt reports out of "Settings" and make them more visible as navigation links
  • Be able to submit multiple URL's for indexing like Bing webmasters tools
  • Faster indexing tool
  • SERP behavior data showing last click, pogosticking, etc
  • Change your default time zone
  • Open up multiple reports in tabs
  • Ability to dump out inbound links details into Google sheets rather than having to click through line by line.
  • Ability to break out subdomains and folders without having to verify each property individually
  • Top stories reporting
  • SGE reporting
  • Featured snippet reporting
  • People also ask reporting
  • Sitelinks control (we had this but was removed)
  • Opt out of title and description rewriting
  • Controls for stopping SGE from using content
  • A visual to show % change when comparing date ranges. Would also be nice to be able to copy and paste that % change easily out of GSC.
  • Bulk export with historical backfill... for Export historical URL inspection data, Export crawl data, Export Google Notes data and Export FAQ data
  • Annotations
  • Better comparison options for reporting
  • Full data, unsampled data, forget privacy
  • Full page render previews
  • Authority or domain scores
  • PageRank scores
  • Improved link reporting
  • Improving the API and no API limits
  • Keyword research tools
  • Aggregated data by week/month/quarter
  • Trending lines on charts
  • Top query-to-page download
  • URL parameter tool (it was removed
  • Tell me what to improve and what to remove - do it for me
  • Algorithm update notices and help (i.e. automated action viewer)
  • A guide to explain all of this to customers
  • More in-depth in analysis on search appearance
  • Mobile app for Search Console
  • Quality rater decisions/notes
  • More local data, Google Business Listing/Maps inclusion as a search appearance.
  • Conversion tracking
  • Multiple URL removal tool
  • Location of query data
  • Growth by keyword charts
  • Content suggestion improvements
  • Sitelink reporting
  • Helpful content update actionable advice
  • Faster user interface
  • Competitive benchmark data
  • Why pages aren't indexed
  • Page group reporting
  • Increase characters limits of regex code.
  • A/B testing
  • Disavow files reporting
  • Sitemap management tools
  • 404 page management; show new vs old
  • EEEAT meter tool
  • Website health report

The feedback is still coming in but some of the ideas SEOs responded with.

Again, I tried to group duplicate ideas together and I did not post them in any specific order.

What did we miss?

Forum discussion at X.

 

