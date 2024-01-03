I asked the search community to let me know what features they would like to see within Google Search Console that they do not have yet. I received well over a hundred responses, so I figured I'd highlight and summarize them in a blog post here - Google, are you listening?

The list is about 60+ items after over 100 responses - I removed the duplicates.

Here is the post on X where I asked this, feel free to click through and read the raw answers:

SEOs - what features do you wish Google had in Search Console? — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) January 2, 2024

Here are the responses, in no specific order, and I tried to consolidate the repeated requests:

Robots.txt tester (Google dropped it recently)

More complete/robuts crawl stats and ability to see full rendered page snapshots

Bard extension for Search Console

Better Crawl Data

Better SERP Features segmented data

Data accuracy and trusting the data more

Better reliability and less outages and bugs

Better click and impression from ALL search features

Move the Crawl Stats/Robots.txt reports out of "Settings" and make them more visible as navigation links

Be able to submit multiple URL's for indexing like Bing webmasters tools

Faster indexing tool

SERP behavior data showing last click, pogosticking, etc

Change your default time zone

Open up multiple reports in tabs

Ability to dump out inbound links details into Google sheets rather than having to click through line by line.

Ability to break out subdomains and folders without having to verify each property individually

Top stories reporting

SGE reporting

Featured snippet reporting

People also ask reporting

Sitelinks control (we had this but was removed)

Opt out of title and description rewriting

Controls for stopping SGE from using content

A visual to show % change when comparing date ranges. Would also be nice to be able to copy and paste that % change easily out of GSC.

Bulk export with historical backfill... for Export historical URL inspection data, Export crawl data, Export Google Notes data and Export FAQ data

Annotations

Better comparison options for reporting

Full data, unsampled data, forget privacy

Full page render previews

Authority or domain scores

PageRank scores

Improved link reporting

Improving the API and no API limits

Keyword research tools

Aggregated data by week/month/quarter

Trending lines on charts

Top query-to-page download

URL parameter tool (it was removed

Tell me what to improve and what to remove - do it for me

Algorithm update notices and help (i.e. automated action viewer)

A guide to explain all of this to customers

More in-depth in analysis on search appearance

Mobile app for Search Console

Quality rater decisions/notes

More local data, Google Business Listing/Maps inclusion as a search appearance.

Conversion tracking

Multiple URL removal tool

Location of query data

Growth by keyword charts

Content suggestion improvements

Sitelink reporting

Helpful content update actionable advice

Faster user interface

Competitive benchmark data

Why pages aren't indexed

Page group reporting

Increase characters limits of regex code.

A/B testing

Disavow files reporting

Sitemap management tools

404 page management; show new vs old

EEEAT meter tool

Website health report

The feedback is still coming in but some of the ideas SEOs responded with.

Again, I tried to group duplicate ideas together and I did not post them in any specific order.

What did we miss?

Forum discussion at X.