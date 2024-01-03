I asked the search community to let me know what features they would like to see within Google Search Console that they do not have yet. I received well over a hundred responses, so I figured I'd highlight and summarize them in a blog post here - Google, are you listening?
The list is about 60+ items after over 100 responses - I removed the duplicates.
Here is the post on X where I asked this, feel free to click through and read the raw answers:
SEOs - what features do you wish Google had in Search Console?— Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) January 2, 2024
Here are the responses, in no specific order, and I tried to consolidate the repeated requests:
- Robots.txt tester (Google dropped it recently)
- More complete/robuts crawl stats and ability to see full rendered page snapshots
- Bard extension for Search Console
- Better Crawl Data
- Better SERP Features segmented data
- Data accuracy and trusting the data more
- Better reliability and less outages and bugs
- Better click and impression from ALL search features
- Move the Crawl Stats/Robots.txt reports out of "Settings" and make them more visible as navigation links
- Be able to submit multiple URL's for indexing like Bing webmasters tools
- Faster indexing tool
- SERP behavior data showing last click, pogosticking, etc
- Change your default time zone
- Open up multiple reports in tabs
- Ability to dump out inbound links details into Google sheets rather than having to click through line by line.
- Ability to break out subdomains and folders without having to verify each property individually
- Top stories reporting
- SGE reporting
- Featured snippet reporting
- People also ask reporting
- Sitelinks control (we had this but was removed)
- Opt out of title and description rewriting
- Controls for stopping SGE from using content
- A visual to show % change when comparing date ranges. Would also be nice to be able to copy and paste that % change easily out of GSC.
- Bulk export with historical backfill... for Export historical URL inspection data, Export crawl data, Export Google Notes data and Export FAQ data
- Annotations
- Better comparison options for reporting
- Full data, unsampled data, forget privacy
- Full page render previews
- Authority or domain scores
- PageRank scores
- Improved link reporting
- Improving the API and no API limits
- Keyword research tools
- Aggregated data by week/month/quarter
- Trending lines on charts
- Top query-to-page download
- URL parameter tool (it was removed
- Tell me what to improve and what to remove - do it for me
- Algorithm update notices and help (i.e. automated action viewer)
- A guide to explain all of this to customers
- More in-depth in analysis on search appearance
- Mobile app for Search Console
- Quality rater decisions/notes
- More local data, Google Business Listing/Maps inclusion as a search appearance.
- Conversion tracking
- Multiple URL removal tool
- Location of query data
- Growth by keyword charts
- Content suggestion improvements
- Sitelink reporting
- Helpful content update actionable advice
- Faster user interface
- Competitive benchmark data
- Why pages aren't indexed
- Page group reporting
- Increase characters limits of regex code.
- A/B testing
- Disavow files reporting
- Sitemap management tools
- 404 page management; show new vs old
- EEEAT meter tool
- Website health report
The feedback is still coming in but some of the ideas SEOs responded with.
Again, I tried to group duplicate ideas together and I did not post them in any specific order.
What did we miss?
Forum discussion at X.