Google Merchant Center Next To Support Rules & Supplemental Feeds Early Next Year

Google has confirmed that it will begin supporting rules & supplemental feeds in early next year for Google Merchant Center Next. Google added that all existing rules will continue to function after migrating and if you need them now, you can switch back to the legacy Google Merchant Center until then.

Milo McMahon asked about this on X saying, "Anyone know how to add a supplemental feed to compliment Content API in Google Merchant Center Next? The new interface is different and there’s literally no mention of it anywhere..."

Kirk William, aka, PPCKirk, replied, "You cannot add supplemental feeds in GMC Next. Huge annoyance and miss by @GoogleAds here and I’m hoping this will be added in the future."

In which, Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, said on X, it is coming. "Support for rules & supplemental feeds is coming early next year & we know they're important to many," she wrote. "We won't invite merchants using these features to migrate until they're available in GMC Next," she added.

In addition, Ginny Marvin explained that "all existing rules will continue to function after migrating." What if you need it now? She said, "If you've migrated to GMC Next and now need to access these features in the meantime, you can switch back to classic mode." Instructions are over here on how to do that.

Here are some of these posts and more:

Anyone know how to add a supplemental feed to compliment Content API in Google Merchant Center Next? The new interface is different and there’s literally no mention of it anywhere… 🤔 — Milo McMahon (@MiloOutdoorEcom) November 21, 2023

If you've migrated to GMC Next and now need to access these features in the meantime, you can switch back to classic mode. Instructions here: https://t.co/iaBoU4yDei 2/2 — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) December 1, 2023

in to this "upgraded" version on 6th January, are the rules configured in the old version going to stop working? And Shopping campaigns depending on the segmentation are going to stop showing ads for thousands of affected products overnight? — Mark Tillison (@Tillison) December 1, 2023

Once migrated, existing rules will continue to function. If you have migrated to GMC Next and now need to access these features in the meantime, you can switch back to classic mode. Instructions here: https://t.co/iaBoU4yDei — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) December 1, 2023

Yes no need to worry. I'd confirmed this when GMC Next first started rolling out earlier this year, but understand the concern. The plans for support have not changed though & features will continue to be added to GMC Next. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) December 1, 2023

