Many of the Google Search ranking volatility tracking tools are showing a spike in volatility over the past day or so. But I need to say that the chatter is pretty limited, relatively limited, compared to what the tools are showing.

I am wondering if maybe the tools picked up on some of those indexing issues from the other night or maybe there is something deeper going on?

I am not sure if what the tools are reporting is what I would classify as a Google Search algorithm update - at least not yet.

We did recently report the July 4th weekend update and have been reporting on volatility almost every weekend since. So it is strange to see the tools light up a bit like this during the work week.

Are any of you noticing big changes in your rankings on Tuesday, July 9th?

Here are what the tools are showing:

Semrush:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Cognitive SEO:

Algoroo:

SERPmetrics:

Mozcast:

SERPstat:

SimilarWeb:

Mangools:

Wincher:

Accuranker:

The chatter I see within the industry is mostly around the tools showing movement but not much around complaints about ranking drops or discussion on ranking improvements.

What are you all seeing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.