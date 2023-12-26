Google Search Tests Follow This Search & More Results Buttons

Generally, above the Google Explore is a "more results" button, but Google is now testing adding "Follow This Search" next to the More Results button. The follow feature probably is related to the follow feature Google announced last month.

Shameem Adhikarath posted about this on X - he shared this screenshot with me:

Syed Irfan Inayat also spotted this and posted this screenshot on X:

This is what the follow feature looks like as per Google's announcement from November:

And although not fully rolled out yet from what I can see, you can still see some topics in the search results to follow (which can show up in Discover). I'm seeing this only for major news topics so far... I believe this will expand soonish to many more topics. pic.twitter.com/JZqQ9rswbM — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 24, 2023

I guess this is the same thing just different wording and placement?

