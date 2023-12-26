Google Search Tests Follow This Search & More Results Buttons

Dec 26, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Woman Phone Street Google Logo

Generally, above the Google Explore is a "more results" button, but Google is now testing adding "Follow This Search" next to the More Results button. The follow feature probably is related to the follow feature Google announced last month.

Shameem Adhikarath posted about this on X - he shared this screenshot with me:

Google More Results Follow This Search

Syed Irfan Inayat also spotted this and posted this screenshot on X:

Google More Results Follow This Search2

This is what the follow feature looks like as per Google's announcement from November:

I guess this is the same thing just different wording and placement?

Forum discussion at X.

Previous story: Google Author Name (Profile Page) & Site Favicon On Article Carousel
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus