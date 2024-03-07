Google has updated the recipe rich results report within Google Search Console. Google also cleaned up some of its recipe structured data documentation. You may see an increase in warnings for your Recipe items related to the reporting update.

Google said, "Search Console is now reporting on two new properties in the Recipes rich result report: recipeInstructions and recipeIngredient." This started on March 6, 2024.

As a result, you may see an increase in warnings for your Recipe items in that report. It is not a change to Google Search but rather the reporting in Google Search Console.

Here is what Google changed in the recipe structured data documentation:

Google removed a lot of the guided recipe documentation since it is no longer in Google Assistant.

Removed:

Guided Recipes: Enable the Google Assistant to guide users through your recipes on Google Home and smart displays by adding Recipe structured data. There are a few additional properties that are required for Guided Recipes, but only recommended for Google Search. Make sure you add recipeIngredient and recipeInstructions. If you add the video property, you must also add the contentUrl property. For more information about recipes on the Google Assistant, learn how you can build Actions from web content. An illustration of how guided recipes can appear on the Google Home via the Google Assistant. It shows the Google Assistant replying to a user's request with a list of potential recipes to cook.

Removed:

If you want your recipe to display as a Guided Recipe on the Assistant, make sure you add recipeIngredient and recipeInstructions. If you add the video property, you must also add the contentUrl property. If your recipe doesn't have these properties, the recipe won't eligible for Guided Recipes (but may still be eligible to appear in Search results).

Removed this line:

If a recipe has sections, but they aren't defined with HowToSections, the Assistant may mistakenly present the section name as just another step (for example, a "Make the crust" step followed by a "Combine the flour and yeast" step).

Also added to "Use HowToStep to group one or more sentences that explain how to do part of the recipe, if this makes sense for your content." This part, "if this makes sense for your content."

Forum discussion at X.