A site owner posted on Reddit his concerns after noticing "hundreds of thousands" of backlinks from "AI-generated blog posts" directed to his or her site. John Mueller from Google said those links can be ignored and the posts might not be AI-generated anyway, not that it matters.

The concerned site owner wrote:

Hi u/johnmu We have hundreds of thousands of backlinks from AI-generated blog posts hosted on different subdomains. These links point either to valid pages or non-existent 404 pages on our website. Should we disavow them? If we disavow them, we will hit 100K domains limit of disavow file.

John Mueller replied:

They're probably not even "AI", just the usual junk that you can ignore.

Wow - that person has close to 100,000 URLs listed in their disavow file!

Google has been saying you can ignore spammy links for a while now, even those really toxic links. Google's advice since Penguin 4.0 was that you don't need to disavow links since the links are neutralized (devalues vs demotes) and don't end up helping or hurting you. In short, Google ignores those links.

So - even if AI generated those blog posts and those links, you can ignore them.

Forum discussion at Reddit.