Google Will Remove Its Disavow Link Tool At Some Point

May 6, 2024 - 7:41 am 2 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Broken Chain Linksjpg

Google's John Mueller said on X that he believes Google will remove the disavow link tool "at some point" in the future. Bing dropped the disavow links tool from Bing Webmaster Tools in September 2023 and I suspect Google will also drop it from Google Search Console.

John was asked by Rowan Collins, "Any discussion on following suit and removing the disavow tool in Search Console? Or is it there solely for a way out of manual penalties once people are caught?"

John replied, "At some point, I'm sure we'll remove it."

This comes from a thread on the topic of the disavow link tool, when to use it and when not to use it. John reiterated that you can remove it if you don't have manual actions or a history of link schemes.

John wrote, "We've touched on this over the years... If you have a manual action for link-spam, or if you're certain you'll get one when someone looks, then disavowing can make sense. Most spammy / paid / placed / swapped links are just ignored nowadays. It's rare you'd need it."

"In particular, the disavow links tool is not something you'd *ever* need on a regular basis. I'd consider it a big red flag if any SEO tool reported on "toxic links" and suggested you need to clean it up regularly - that's been wrong for many years now. Don't fall for it," he added.

Google has said the link disavow tool hurts more than it helps. Google has consistently recently said on not using the disavow link tool.

Here are new posts on this topic:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google March Core Update Done, HCU Recoveries, Site Reputation Abuse &amp; AI Topics - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 6, 2024

May 6, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Sites Hit By The Old Helpful Content Update Can Recover & Grow

May 6, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google

Statcounter Fixes Search Engine Market Share Data After Incorrectly Showing Google Lost Share

May 6, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Will Remove Its Disavow Link Tool At Some Point

May 6, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Search Tests Showing Only Local Listing For Near Me Queries

May 6, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Gemini Stops Linking To Most Sources?

May 6, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Search Tests Showing Only Local Listing For Near Me Queries
Next Story: Statcounter Fixes Search Engine Market Share Data After Incorrectly Showing Google Lost Share

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.