Apple Business Connect Adds Showcase Enhancements & Updates

Apple Business Connect has added a new feature named Showcase enhancements. Apple extended these showcases for longer periods and more characters.

Now you can run a Showcase for up to one year, and Showcase descriptions have increased to 100 characters so you can share additional details with your customers.

A "Showcase" allows you to share up-to-date information with your customers, like seasonal items or promotions.

Showcases are not new, we covered it before.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Apple Business Connect Showcase Enhancements

Here is a static image:

Apple Business Connect Showcase Enhancements

Here is a screenshot from my Apple Business Connect Profile for RustyBrick over here:

Apple Business Connect Showcase

Forum discussion at X.

 

