There is no doubt that Google is going through a rough patch right now on many fronts. Between all the complaints about search quality, all the search bugs, the revelations from the DOJ investigation, click data confusion, shaking the cushions, Gemini's faults, the list goes on and on... Plus, of course, Google is the big guy and is no longer the little start up it was 25 years ago.

It is no wonder SEOs like Google far less today than they did years ago.

A poll I ran on X shows that about 68% of SEOs like Google less now than they did in the past. About 25.5% said they like Google the same as they did. And only 6.5% said they like Google more now. This is out of 1,769 votes, which is generally a lot of votes.

Here is the poll:

SEOs - how are you feeling about Google these days? — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) February 27, 2024

A pie chart for my pie chart lovers:

I mean, I can't blame them. The perception around Google's brand is probably at an all time low. I've never seen so many complaints and vile hate around Google in my 20+ years covering the company.

The issues with Google's search quality, the promises month after month to do better, and those who have lost businesses and some who have had their lives destroyed (which isn't knew, it happened with the Florida update in 2003, Panda in 2011, Penguin, Medic update and all Google updates). And all the bad press from the documents released over the DOJ trails.

It just seems Google is not the company some of us once loved.

I suspect Google is well aware of it and thinking of ways to make improvements but is it too late?

Forum discussion at X.