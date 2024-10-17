Microsoft has provided some new updates to Bing Webmaster Tools, including 10 months more of data for the search performance reports, an updated recommendations section, and a preview of Copilot tools coming to the toolset.

16 Months Of Search Performance Data

Now when you go to the Search Performance report in Bing Webmaster Tools you will see that Bing now can give you up to 16 months of data. This is 10 more months of data, up from 6 months of data. I should note, Google gave us 16 months of data back in 2018.

Here is a screenshot:

I should note, Bing originally promised 24 months of data - I guess that didn't happen.

Recommendations Replaces Insights

Bing replaced the Insights section with a Recommendations section in Bing Webmaster Tools. Bing Webmaster Tools is "evolving its Insights feature into a more comprehensive and powerful tool, now called "Recommendations."

Recommendations should provide you with "personalized and actionable insights that help you optimize your website for maximum visibility and performance."

I should note that Bing Webmaster Tools insights launched only last March. Google Search Console recently began testing Search Console recommendations but it is still not fully rolled out.

Here is what it looks like:

Copilot Integration

Microsoft is also doing a super limited test of having Copilot added to Bing Webmaster Tools, where you can ask Copilot questions about your data. No, Bing will still not report on your Copilot impressions and clicks in Bing Webmaster Tools, at least not break out that data.

This is basically integrating an AI based chatbot to answer your questions about your data in Bing Webmaster Tools. Again, Microsoft said this is a "limited preview by invitation only."

Copilot in Bing Webmaster Tools will give you "instant, accurate, and contextually relevant answers to their queries." It is "engineered to streamline workflows, enhance productivity, and provide valuable insights," Microsoft added.

Here is what it looks like:

Forum discussion at X.