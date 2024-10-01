Google has updated its performance reports in Google Search Console to have the filters you set, stick. Meaning, the next time you go back to the report, it should be where you left it, with all the filters you set. You can of course reset the filters and start from scratch with the click of a button that reads, "reset filters."

Google announced this on X saying:

Search Console Performance report filters are now sticky! From now on, filters set in one of the three Performance reports (Search results, Discover or Google News) will remain applied when navigating between them. Also, you’ll now have a "reset filters" option to remove all filters at the same time, which might save you a little time. This is a community request, thanks for providing feedback, keep it coming!

Here is a screenshot of the new menus:

Daniel Wasiberg at Google added a pro tip saying, "When clicking on a row in a specific tab in the Search Console performance report, the report will automatically switch to the Queries tab. If you're already in the Queries tab, the report will automatically switch to the Pages tab."

