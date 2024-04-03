Microsoft announced a number of new Microsoft Advertising features, including that maximize conversion value is now available for search campaigns; previously, it was only available for shopping search campaigns. Also, Microsoft announced Microsoft Click ID, AI image cropping, and the hotel center deprecation date.

Maximize Conversion Value was previously only available for smart shopping campaigns within Microsoft Advertising but now it is now available for all search and shopping search campaigns as well.

"With this bid strategy, we’ll automatically set your bids in real time to maximise total conversion value within your budget. If you have specific ROI goals, you can choose to add a Target ROAS (return on ad spend)," Microsoft wrote.

Plus, If you have a specific conversion goal (as opposed to a specific revenue goal), you can also select Maximise Conversions as your bid strategy to maximise the number of conversions as much as possible given your budget available.

On the Microsoft Click ID, Microsoft wrote, "Auto-tagging of MSCLKID—enabled by default for new accounts—ensures that no conversion tracking falls through the cracks, in the cases where the Microsoft cookie can’t be returned due to browser settings (e.g., third-party cookie blocking) or browser type. If you don’t have auto-tagging of Microsoft Click ID enabled, these conversions aren’t tracked."

On the AI cropping, Microsoft said, "smart image cropping for Audience ads and image extensions. This intelligently analyses your images and automatically crops to focus on the most important part of the image, so you don’t have to crop it manually. In the asset creation workflow, once you’ve uploaded your images, smart image cropping will leverage AI capabilities to help you automatically crop to various aspect ratios, focusing on the most important elements of your ad."

Then on Hotel Center extended the deprecation date until April 8, 2024, from last January.

Forum discussion at X.