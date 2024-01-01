Today, we have released version 5 of the Search Engine Roundtable. We have redesigned the site from the ground up while also revamping many of the site's backend and technical features. The site is now over 20 years old, and the design was just over 13 years old - it was time for a redo.

The designed Search Engine Roundtable should feel familiar and not too off from the old design - that is intentional. But it also should give you quicker access to the content, in a more visual and consumable way.

The most significant change you will see is the design, but many behind-the-scenes changes are implemented not just to carry over a lot of the old features but also to clean up a ton of technical debt and add new features. One of the features you might enjoy a lot is dark mode, which is by default set to your device settings, but you can toggle it on or off manually in the sidebar at the top right.

What Is New

Major redesign for all pages

Custom (yes, custom) CMS backend upgrade (big upgrade)

Dark mode

Improved mobile design (no longer dynamic serving, true responsive design)

Streamlined top navigation

Improved caching for speed (and will improve more over time)

Improved image handling

Ads only load when I want them to, no dead space (let me know if you want to advertise)

Added more structured data throughout the site

Laravel application framework on PHP 8 on new AWS environment

and much more under the hood...

There is a lot that has changed, we spent a lot of time with the design and reprogramming the site. I also spent weeks and weeks testing the changes but I am not sure if I caught all the glitches. Please let me know in the comments what you think and if you find any bugs, let me know in the comments or via the contact us form.

I'd like to thank the awesome team at RustyBrick, specifically Shomari for the outstanding design, Jimmy for the coding and Ronnie for uploading this new site. Thank you to Glenn Gabe for finding some large bugs with the site before it went live, I have not fixed them all but they are in the queue. We also need to make some tweaks to performance and other areas, so stay tuned...

It was a huge undertaking, years in the making and I am so happy it is live.

There are some new cool things I can do with this site now, so stay tuned.

We also have a native mobile app for iOS and Android.

Here are older versions of the site:

Version 3:

Version 4:

Version 5:

Please comment below and let me know your thoughts. Also, please let me know if you find bugs.