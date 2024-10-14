Microsoft Unshipped 27 Bing Features

Oct 14, 2024
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Timewarp

Did you know that Bing removed dozens of features? 27 Bing featured were "unshipped" according to the new CEO of Bing, Mustafa Suleyman, said on X.

He wrote:

Simplicity is one of the core principles I am focused on. I am so proud that the Bing team has unshipped 27 features. Being brave enough to undo complexity is important.

I did ask which features were "unshipped" or removed but I did not hear back.

Bing generally is a bit messy, so maybe these efforts are to try to clean up the Bing interfaces and simply things for users.

Here is that post:

Forum discussion at X.

 

