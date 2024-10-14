Did you know that Bing removed dozens of features? 27 Bing featured were "unshipped" according to the new CEO of Bing, Mustafa Suleyman, said on X.

He wrote:

Simplicity is one of the core principles I am focused on. I am so proud that the Bing team has unshipped 27 features. Being brave enough to undo complexity is important.

I did ask which features were "unshipped" or removed but I did not hear back.

Bing generally is a bit messy, so maybe these efforts are to try to clean up the Bing interfaces and simply things for users.

Here is that post:

