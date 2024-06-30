On the heels of the completion of the June 2024 spam update this Thursday, June 27th, I am now seeing signs of an unconfirmed Google Search ranking algorithm update and volatility. It seems more heated than the week of this spam update rollout but less weak than you'd see with a Google core update.

The volatility began on Friday, June 28th and continues through this weekend.

I am seeing both higher levels of chatter within the weekend since Friday and also some of the tools are showing a spike in volatility within the Google Search rankings.

Here is what I am seeing.

Google Rank Tracking Volatility Tools

Here is what the tools are showing, notice since Friday, the spike in volatility many of the tools are showing. Again, this was a day after the spam update was officially completed. Some tools are not showing this, as you can see:

Semrush:

SimilarWeb:

Mozcast:

Accuranker:

Algoroo:

SERPmetrics:

Mangools:

Wincher:

SERPstat:

Cognitive SEO:

Advanced Web Rankings:

So something seems heated with these tracking tools over the weekend.

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the SEO chatter I spotted since Friday around Google ranking movement both at WebmasterWorld and the comments on this site:

Traffic is not great today. The "not-update" update is causing some damage.

Yesterday was drop in traffic in all of my sites. Coinciding with semrush spike.

The same. By now, traffic is more or less stable during updates but collapses after the end of an update.

Some of my competitor's sites have returned to the SERP but aren't receiving traffic.

Seeing some pages reappear tonight that have been deindexed for months.

Update finishes and Semrush send me notification to say sensors are high again (as high as 9.1 in Japan, and 7 to 8 in lots of other places). Is this now the normal weekend thing, and if it is, what exactly is shuffling?

My e-commerce traffic was nuked on Friday specifically. Previous updates hurt but I haven't seen it this bad before. I will wait it out like previous algo changes.

My traffic died. After the update, my website went from 7 thousand active users every 30 minutes, to just 20...

What are you all seeing happen since the update completed last Thursday?

