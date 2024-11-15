iPhone Gets Native Google Gemini App

Nov 15, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Gemini Iphone

Google has released a native app for Google Gemini for iPhone devices. This comes after Google added Gemini to the Google app on iOS, created a native Gemini app for Android and also had it available on the web.

The iOS Gemini app is available here for download for free. The existing Android version is over here and the Google app is here, and it is also accessible on the web over here.

It is available in 12 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Arabic, Italian, Indonesian, Japanese, Turkish, and Vietnamese, with more languages coming soon.

It also supports 10 distinct voices you can choose from.

Here are some screenshots of the app:

Brainstorm ideas:

Brainstorm An Idea With Gemini

Study quizzes:

Take A Quiz With Gemini

Image generation:

Image Generation

Google Maps extensions:

Gemini Maps Extension

It supports other extensions for Google apps on iOS including, YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, Calendar and more.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google Maps Search For Products Nearby Carousel

Nov 15, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

iPhone Gets Native Google Gemini App

Nov 15, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Chrome To Spotlight Merchant Center Promotions

Nov 15, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search AI Sales Assistant

Nov 15, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Autosuggest Adds Rich Cards, Images & More Search Features

Nov 15, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 14, 2024

Nov 14, 2024 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Google Chrome To Spotlight Merchant Center Promotions
Next Story: Google Maps Search For Products Nearby Carousel

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.