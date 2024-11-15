Google has released a native app for Google Gemini for iPhone devices. This comes after Google added Gemini to the Google app on iOS, created a native Gemini app for Android and also had it available on the web.

The iOS Gemini app is available here for download for free. The existing Android version is over here and the Google app is here, and it is also accessible on the web over here.

It is available in 12 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Arabic, Italian, Indonesian, Japanese, Turkish, and Vietnamese, with more languages coming soon.

It also supports 10 distinct voices you can choose from.

Here are some screenshots of the app:

Brainstorm ideas:

Study quizzes:

Image generation:

Google Maps extensions:

It supports other extensions for Google apps on iOS including, YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, Calendar and more.

