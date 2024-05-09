Google Renames AI Answer Back To AI Overview

May 9, 2024 - 7:41 am 2 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Writing

A week ago, we saw Google renamed the AI overview experimental results to simple "AI Answers." Well, that didn't seem to last long. Google renamed it back to "AI Overview" but left off the "experimental" text on that label - at least in the forefront. As a reminder, AI overviews are part of the new Google Search Generative Experience that you need to opt into Google Labs for right now (for the most part, some are seeing it live as a default).

Jeannie Hill spotted this change going back from AI Answer to AI Overview last night and posted about it on X. I checked last night and it was indeed back to "AI Overview" and then I checked right before writing this story this morning and it was still "AI Overview."

Here is a screenshot:

Google Sge Ai Overview Name

Here is what it looked like a few days ago:

Google Ai Answer Title

I guess someone at Google figured it is safer to call it an "overview" than an "answer," especially after some of the questionable answers Google SGE has been providing.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google March Core Update Done, HCU Recoveries, Site Reputation Abuse &amp; AI Topics - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Update Volatility Starting On May 9th

May 9, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Renames AI Answer Back To AI Overview

May 9, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests New Search Notes Button

May 9, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Analytics Gains Google Ads Conversion Performance Beta

May 9, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, Responds To Google Search Quality Issues

May 9, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 8, 2024

May 8, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Previous Story: Google Tests New Search Notes Button
Next Story: Google Search Ranking Update Volatility Starting On May 9th

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.