A week ago, we saw Google renamed the AI overview experimental results to simple "AI Answers." Well, that didn't seem to last long. Google renamed it back to "AI Overview" but left off the "experimental" text on that label - at least in the forefront. As a reminder, AI overviews are part of the new Google Search Generative Experience that you need to opt into Google Labs for right now (for the most part, some are seeing it live as a default).

Jeannie Hill spotted this change going back from AI Answer to AI Overview last night and posted about it on X. I checked last night and it was indeed back to "AI Overview" and then I checked right before writing this story this morning and it was still "AI Overview."

Here is a screenshot:

Here is what it looked like a few days ago:

I guess someone at Google figured it is safer to call it an "overview" than an "answer," especially after some of the questionable answers Google SGE has been providing.

