I know we are coming off a heated and very nerve-wracking election day but I am noticing some big Google Search ranking volatility kicking up in the past 24-hours. It might be from the election buzz, but I suspect it is wider than that.

And this comes off the calcaneus (heels) of the Google Halloween 2024 Google search update, so I figured I'd stick with the theme and give the name to this update the "Election 2024 Google Search Ranking."

I am seeing both a spike in chatter and some of the tools are showing a spike in volatility within the Google Search results in the past day or so.

As a reminder, Google did tell us that an search update is coming soon. The last time we reported on an update was when I named it the Google Halloween 2024 Google search update and then before that on October 23, 24 and 26 and 27th and before that, October 19th and 20th volatility and then on October 15th, October 10th and then before that on October 2nd which lasted a couple of days. The Google August 2024 core update started on August 15th and officially completed on September 3rd. But it was still super volatile the day after it completed and also weeks after it completed and it has not cooled.

We saw big signals on and around September 6th, September 10th or so and maybe around September 14th. We also saw movement around September 18th, last weekend and Septmeber 25th and September 28th or so.

The Google search ranking volatility has not cooled, even through the US election day events.

SEO Chatter

Let's start with the chatter from the past 24-hours from both WebmasterWorld and from this site:

Lol, Semrush is on fire today. When everyone is busy in US elections today , the Goog engineers decided to push some kind of update today.

All of the competitors in my niche are losing ground. Some of them in big chunks. I am probably losing ground at a slower rate than almost every website in my niche. I am assuming that we are losing ground to Reddit, Quora, and big corporate sites that are not niche websites. One of the things that bothers me is that searchers are not being pushed to the industry experts.

Today we only have toilet traffic. It hardly converts at all. from RPM 18-20 Euro on Google Adsense today we have RPM 6 Euro

Anyone notice hacked redirects are coming back all over again?

Seems like very low traffic so far today. Maybe due to it being election day in the US-??

Very appalling traffic. It keeps getting worse. Although the US election may have an impact, I think it should have only affect if your traffic comes from the US (or if your main target is the US); it doesn't explain why traffic from other English-speaking countries like the UK, Canada, Australia, and whatnot suddenly disappears. Google is up to their tricks again. Honestly, this past month really sucked hard for me. Whether is it numerous bad news, missed profit trades, and now this. It's like I'm a black cat with fuck load of bad luck.

UK ecom here. It's a ghost town this morning, very out of character.

My Tuesday has already ended and it' was a significantly low traffic day - across the board, but G was particularly low, and that's saying something! (I'm not American, not in the US but the US is my 2nd argest market)

Looks like the election updates did not move the needle. May be rolling back now. If spam is gone tomorrow, we will know.

Google Search Tracking Tools

Here are what these Google Search volatility tools are showing:

Semrush:

SimilarWeb:

Wincher:

Cognitive SEO:

Accuranker:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Mozcast:

Mangools:

Algoroo:

Sistrix:

SERPstat:

Data For SEO:

I doubt it is related to this, by the way:

if they could only fix the hcu problem this quickly https://t.co/YJrUFq1v4W — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) November 5, 2024

What are you all seeing over this heated election day?

