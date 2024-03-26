Google Tests Places & Places Sites Search Bar Filter Tabs

Yesterday we reported Google is testing products and products sites in the search bar tab in the European regions. Today, Google is testing places and places sites in the search bar tab in the European regions.

Here is a screenshot of the search bar from Frank Standtmann on Mastodon who wrote, "Google seems to be testing another variant of its navigation bar today: "Places" and "Places sites". "Places" offers an endless list of Google Business Panel results, while “Places sites” seems to offer a different set of organic web results (probably more focused on websites that aggregate information). Strange to see them testing such closely related and potentially confusing elements."

Here is that screenshot:

Google Places Sites Places

Then when you click on "Places" you get a long list of local pack listings:

Google Places

Whereas "Places sites" gives you more search results:

Google Places Sites

We first saw places sites in December 2023 and then a product sites box in the Google Search results when Google was testing its DMA changes to the search results for the EU. Note, there is structured data for it as well.

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

 

