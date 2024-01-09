Google announced it is shutting down Websites made with Google Business Profiles. They will stop working on March 1, 2024 and will only redirect to your Google Business Profile listing until June 10, 2024. After that, anyone who tries to go to that listing will get a dead page - a "page not found" error page.

I mean, shouldn't Google at least let you redirect it to your real website for a couple of years? Google has said 3 months is too short for redirects to have in place.

Here is the email Google is sending those who have websites built using the Google Business Profile website builder:

Google wrote:

Starting from March 1, 2024, customers will be redirected to your Business Profiles when they visit these websites. In the past you've used a Google feature to make simple websites from the information on your Business Profiles. This feature is going away in the coming months and will no longer be supported, meaning the sites you created with this tool will be removed. To help with the transition, starting March 1, 2024, customers will be redirected to your Business Profiles. On your profiles you can showcase similar information about your business, and also add social media links so customers can learn more. Your websites will redirect customers until June 10, 2024, after which they will show as unavailable.

This website builder feature launched in 2017. I have screenshots of how it worked over here.

"Small businesses are an essential part of the online ecosystem, and we are committed to building products everyday to help them grow and thrive," a Google spokesperson told us. "Due to low engagement, we are winding down websites made with Business Profiles, which previously created basic, templated websites based on Business Profile information. Small business owners will continue to have access to Business Profiles, as well as ads landing pages if they don’t maintain a website, and other resources to connect with potential customers online," Google added.

Google has this help document with some tips:

Domains that end with business.site and negocio.site will be removed from the website field on your Business Profile in March. We recommend that you update your Google Business Profile to point to a new website.

Other than that, your Business Profile won’t be affected. When customers visit your website made with Google Business Profile, they’ll be redirected to your Business Profile instead.

If you don’t have a website made with a Google Business Profile, the changes discussed in this article won’t affect you.

Here are some reactions to this but a ton of SEOs got this email, so I didn't include everything:

Free Google Profile websites (business. site) are being deprecated. You should be receiving emails about which accounts will be affected. pic.twitter.com/BQ3Mq25qAr — Yan Gilbert (@YanGilbertSEO) January 8, 2024

This will eliminate a lot of spam!!! pic.twitter.com/NZD5zXIEMW — Shiver Maker Jason Brown 🇺🇦 (@keyserholiday) January 8, 2024

Google annoucnes the end of GBP websites. pic.twitter.com/LUV6sl1NS6 — Mike Blumenthal (@mblumenthal) January 8, 2024

On March 1, 2024, Google Business Profile websites will be redirected to Business Profile (maps) pages. This redirect will be in place for just over three months.



If this is happening globally, it involves over three million sites.



There will be a scramble for businesses who… pic.twitter.com/9ocSjnXAQi — Steve Chipman (@SteveChipman) January 8, 2024

Just today I was writing a piece that includes the sad forgotten products in the Google graveyard. And here we are, adieu Google business profile websites. You served us well 🪦 pic.twitter.com/ePEAvM5ckl — Claire Carlile 🕊️ 🌊 🥑 🦥 (@clairecarlile) January 8, 2024

Another great example of why you should own and not rent. The platform you rent from could turn off your site, page, or profile, whenever they want. Not sure how much this was being used, but GBP sites are being turned off soon. https://t.co/fDazfr0mKQ — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 8, 2024

Again, I have an issue with the redirect being so short and you not being able to tell Google to redirect this to your own domain name.

