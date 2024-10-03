Surprise, surprise, the heated Google Search ranking volatility has continued into October. This is the longest ongoing period of heated Google Search ranking volatility we had ever recorded according to data provided by me from Semrush and it continues on through October 2nd (as I noted yesterday here).

I wrote this story yesterday, October 2nd, so I am not sure what you are all seeing today, on October 3rd. But I assume it is more of the same. And you can see from the charts below, within the already super volatile timeline, we are seeing another spike of volatility, higher than the norm we have seen throughout the past several weeks.

As a reminder, the Google August 2024 core update started on August 15th and officially completed on September 3rd. But it was still super volatile the day after it completed and also weeks after it completed and it has not cooled.

We saw big signals on and around September 6th, September 10th or so and maybe around September 14th. We also saw movement around September 18th, last weekend and Septmeber 25th and September 28th or so. And yep, now, we are seeing another big spike in volatility and chatter starting around October 1st and 2nd.

Google Tracking Tools

Here are what the tools are showing as of yesterday, October 2nd. You can click through to see the current ranking volatility for today - I just am offline and cannot update it for today.

Look at how many of these tools are showing spikes in volatility in the already volatile region:

Mozcast:

SERPmetrics:

Semrush:

Advanced Web Rankings:

SimilarWeb:

Accuranker:

Wincher:

Data For SEO:

Cognitive SEO:

Mangools:

Algoroo:

SERPstat:

Sistrix:

SEO Chatter

There is a lot of recent chatter as well and I assume more so this morning that I did not see. This is just the chatter from yesterday through around noon time. The chatter is across this site and WebmasterWorld.

Big changes in the UK today. Relevance to the search term comes a distant second to domain authority. Looking for something specific? Forget it. If this was 20001 with lots of competition from real search engines Google would disappear without traces.

I can't believe how much Google throttled my site this afternoon. I was on pace for the best day of the year at 2 PM and then Google said, "Whoa, that's too much" and shut down my traffic and revenue the second half of the day.

We have had the worst september ever and October is looking even more dismal. Is anyone else continuing to see wild shifts in rankings?

Another big drop on October 1st. Worst traffic I have seen in long time. And all signs suggest it will only get worse.

Veeery slow today...

Big drop today.

Something very very big happening again. Fasten your seatbelts!

The last 24 hours say another major shift. The impressions are now going down and the click's are going down with it as well.

since yesterday, everything is getting worse... a lot of my queries lost their position and some of my queries disappeared...

Big drop since yesterday.

Started off normally, but at 10am sharp traffic dropped off a cliff. Once again it's all USA traffic, which is -42% at 11am. Rest of world is very high...in fact USA traffic has dropped to only 48% of my total traffic now. First time in 20+ years USA was less than half my traffic.

That is just some of the chatter, I am sure there is a heck of a lot more.

So what are you all seeing?

