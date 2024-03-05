Microsoft announced that Performance Max campaigns are available globally on Microsoft Advertising today, March 5th. So now any advertiser can start using PMax campaigns.

Performance Max campaigns are designed to find and convert more customers across the entire network. We do this in real-time by pairing the right creative assets with the right targeting parameters and creating new combinations until we find the most high-performing ad for the market. You choose the strategy, input creative assets, and articulate your goals—Performance Max leverages Microsoft AI to do the rest, Microsoft said.

There is an import tool to speed things along when using this.

"This is just the beginning of the journey with Performance Max and helping advertisers deliver more results with less effort. In the coming months, we’ll be adding many new capabilities to our Performance Max campaigns such as brand exclusions, search insights reports, search themes, and video assets," Microsoft added.

