Microsoft Advertising Performance Max Globally Available Today

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Ads

Blue Robot Working Agency

Microsoft announced that Performance Max campaigns are available globally on Microsoft Advertising today, March 5th. So now any advertiser can start using PMax campaigns.

Performance Max campaigns are designed to find and convert more customers across the entire network. We do this in real-time by pairing the right creative assets with the right targeting parameters and creating new combinations until we find the most high-performing ad for the market. You choose the strategy, input creative assets, and articulate your goals—Performance Max leverages Microsoft AI to do the rest, Microsoft said.

There is an import tool to speed things along when using this.

"This is just the beginning of the journey with Performance Max and helping advertisers deliver more results with less effort. In the coming months, we’ll be adding many new capabilities to our Performance Max campaigns such as brand exclusions, search insights reports, search themes, and video assets," Microsoft added.

Microsoft Ads Pmax

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Ranking Volatility, Tons Of Google Bugs, Most Read Articles, Bing Deep Search &amp; Quality... - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 5, 2024

Mar 5, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Performance Max Globally Available Today

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

New Copilot Settings Now In Bing Search

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Solutions Tool Now Officially Live

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search App Tests Colorful Search Buttons

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Shut Down Google Business Profiles Websites This Morning

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: New Copilot Settings Now In Bing Search
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: March 5, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.