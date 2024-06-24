Google is now using AI Overviews to write descriptions for the local panels shown in Google Search on Google Business Profiles. This is weird because Google Business Profiles lets you use AI to write business descriptions if you want to (at least they tested this).

Joy Hawkins spotted this and posted a screenshot on X, she said, "Whoa. Seeing AI Overviews being used as descriptions for Google Business Profiles. These are not descriptions the business has entered themselves."

Here is that screenshot:

Can you replicate this?

I can't wait to see all the bad and maybe even harmful business descriptions AI Overviews generate for some businesses.

The funny thing is, Google did test this ten years ago.

Forum discussion at X.