Google has confirmed it is working on resolving an indexing issue that it says is "affecting a small number of sites." Google said that some "sites may experience slower than usual indexing times." The search company is looking to "identifying the root cause" and hopes to fix the issue soon.

The indexing issue seems to have started about 5-6 hours ago, around 11:30pm ET on Wednesday, January 31st. There are tons of complaints from content publishers and news publishers that their content has not been indexed.

Google posted an update over here at 4:42 am ET this morning saying:

We're investigating an issue with indexing in Google Search that's affecting a small number of sites. Sites may experience slower than usual indexing times. We're working on identifying the root cause. Next update will be within 12 hours.

If you are noticing issues with your content being indexed and showing up in Google Search over the past several hours, you are not alone. Google is working on fixing the issue.

Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, did reply to at least one of those concerns as well:

Will pass this on — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) February 1, 2024

Here are some of the complaints:

seems like it is impacting @seroundtable but not @sengineland — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) February 1, 2024

Facing the same issue. This is not only in live news.. for every news. — Sourabh Sagar (@BKPraja37317461) February 1, 2024

@rustybrick There seem to be some indexing/search problems? — Милки (@Serty_SN) February 1, 2024

Hello @GoogleEngineers, We've noticed articles aren't getting indexed. I'd appreciate any assistance or advice you could provide to help resolve this matter. Thanks in advance for your support! #GoogleIndexing" @googlesearchc @searchliaison@GoogleIndia @rustybrick @JohnMu — Chandramani Das (@DasChandramani) February 1, 2024

@googlenews @googlesearchc @searchliaison @rustybrick @sengineland @JohnMu



News has been indexed late for the last 10 hours and most news is not indexed. Can you check please? You can see the times of the latest indexed news of the relevant news sites from the screenshots. pic.twitter.com/xBVrdiAZRS — Ramazan Buldu (@rmznbld) February 1, 2024

@searchliaison Indian news publishers are facing serious google indexing issues since morning - today is a very important day with Country's annual budget is presented by the finance minister, it really hurts the users to get quality content.

CC @glenngabe @rustybrick — Sandeep Amar (@sancalls) February 1, 2024

CC @glenngabe @rustybrick — Sandeep Amar (@sancalls) February 1, 2024

@govind_rautela Yes Sirji, there is an indexing issue, everyone facing since morning pic.twitter.com/02Muuatfys — SK Sharma (@_sharma1124) February 1, 2024

