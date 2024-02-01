Google Search Working On Fixing Indexing Issue

Feb 1, 2024 - 5:37 am 21 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Newspaper Bench Fire

Google has confirmed it is working on resolving an indexing issue that it says is "affecting a small number of sites." Google said that some "sites may experience slower than usual indexing times." The search company is looking to "identifying the root cause" and hopes to fix the issue soon.

The indexing issue seems to have started about 5-6 hours ago, around 11:30pm ET on Wednesday, January 31st. There are tons of complaints from content publishers and news publishers that their content has not been indexed.

Google posted an update over here at 4:42 am ET this morning saying:

We're investigating an issue with indexing in Google Search that's affecting a small number of sites. Sites may experience slower than usual indexing times. We're working on identifying the root cause. Next update will be within 12 hours.

If you are noticing issues with your content being indexed and showing up in Google Search over the past several hours, you are not alone. Google is working on fixing the issue.

Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, did reply to at least one of those concerns as well:

Here are some of the complaints:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Confirmed Ranking Bug, Ranking Volatility, Quality Raters Cut &amp; Google Ads AI Goes Live - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

March 12 Interaction to Next Paint Will Become A Google Core Web Vital

Feb 1, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Also Having Issues With Recipe Sites

Feb 1, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Says Mark Those Link Request Emails As Spam & Don't Worry

Feb 1, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles: Add Products With Barcode Scanner

Feb 1, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Tests Shopping Menu For Home, Orders, Settings & More

Feb 1, 2024 - 7:11 am
Google

Google Search Working On Fixing Indexing Issue

Feb 1, 2024 - 5:37 am
Previous Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: January 31, 2024
Next Story: Google Bench Seating From Wall

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.