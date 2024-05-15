Google Lowers Search Rankings Of Deepfake Porn Sites

May 15, 2024 - 7:21 am 2 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Man Emoji Head Google Logo

Bloomberg reports that Google has downgraded/lowered the search rankings of Deepfake porn sites. Bloomberg wrote, The company is lowering such content in search rankings, a spokesperson said, adding Google is "continuing to decrease the visibility of involuntary synthetic pornography in search and develop more safeguards as this space evolves."

Google recently added a new ads policy against deepfakes as well.

The article says:

Since April, US-based search traffic to the top two deepfake pornography websites has plummeted, according to data from Similarweb. The data encompass all search engines, including Microsoft Corp.’s Bing and DuckDuckGo, but Google accounts for between 80% and 90% of queries, according to some estimates.

Desktop search traffic to Mrdeepfakes.com, was 21% lower in the first 10 days of May compared with the prior six months’ average, the Similarweb data show. The second most-popular site’s search traffic was down 25%.

I checked Semrush data for Mrdeepfakes.com and it showed a 11% drop in search visible in Google from April to May 2024. Here is the ranking chart from Semrush over the past 6 months, you can see the decline most recently over the past month or so:

Mrdeepfake Semrush Chart

So if you are in the deepfake business, you may have seen a decline in search rankings and traffic recently?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Search Ranking Volatility, Site Reputation Abuse Enforcement &amp; Pichai On Search Quality - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 15, 2024

May 15, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google

Google AI Overviews Launch In US Search Results

May 15, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

New Google AI Search Features Coming Soon - From Google I/O

May 15, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Web Filter Goes Live To Show Just Text Links

May 15, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Lowers Search Rankings Of Deepfake Porn Sites

May 15, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Mobile Search Showing More Review Stars?

May 15, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Mobile Search Showing More Review Stars?
Next Story: Google Web Filter Goes Live To Show Just Text Links

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.