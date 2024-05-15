Bloomberg reports that Google has downgraded/lowered the search rankings of Deepfake porn sites. Bloomberg wrote, The company is lowering such content in search rankings, a spokesperson said, adding Google is "continuing to decrease the visibility of involuntary synthetic pornography in search and develop more safeguards as this space evolves."

Google recently added a new ads policy against deepfakes as well.

The article says:

Since April, US-based search traffic to the top two deepfake pornography websites has plummeted, according to data from Similarweb. The data encompass all search engines, including Microsoft Corp.’s Bing and DuckDuckGo, but Google accounts for between 80% and 90% of queries, according to some estimates. Desktop search traffic to Mrdeepfakes.com, was 21% lower in the first 10 days of May compared with the prior six months’ average, the Similarweb data show. The second most-popular site’s search traffic was down 25%.

I checked Semrush data for Mrdeepfakes.com and it showed a 11% drop in search visible in Google from April to May 2024. Here is the ranking chart from Semrush over the past 6 months, you can see the decline most recently over the past month or so:

So if you are in the deepfake business, you may have seen a decline in search rankings and traffic recently?

