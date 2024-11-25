Warning: Don't Move Content Hit By Google's Site Reputation Abuse Penalty

Hole Broken Google Jail Bars

There are a number of cases where sites hit by the expanded Google site reputation abuse policy, where Google issued a number of immediate manual actions, are moving the directories that were hit to a new location on the domain name. It would be a mistake to do that in the long run and can lead to more penalties and potentially the whole site being penalized.

Google has another spam policy that it instituted two years ago to deal with this exact case. This spam policy is called policy circumvention and in that policy, it specifically calls out this practice.

The policy reads:

If a site continues to engage in actions intended to bypass our spam policies or content policies for Google Search, we may take appropriate action which may include restricting or removing eligibility for some of our search features (for example, Top Stories, Discover) and taking broader action in Google Search (for example, removing more sections of a site from Search results).

The specific examples Google provided include:

(1) Using existing or creating new subdomains, subdirectories, or sites with the intention of continuing to violate our policies

(2) Using other methods intended to continue distributing content or engaging in a behavior that aims to violate our policies

Yea, so "using existing or creating new subdomains, subdirectories, or sites with the intention of continuing to violate our policies" would fall under this.

As Glenn Gabe wrote on X, "For those trying to circumvent those manual actions by moving that content to another directory that's NOT impacted by the manual action, just realize that Google has clearly documented their view of 'policy circumvention'."

This was brought up a ton of social last week, here is just one example (note Forbes did not move this content because of this policy, Forbes moved it well before the policy was announced):

Thoughts on Forbes Advisor simply moving to Forbes.com/portfolio and already surging in the rankings?

@lilyray.nyc @glenngabe.bsky.social @rustybrick.com @searchliaison.bsky.social

[image or embed]

— Zak (@zakali.bsky.social) November 21, 2024 at 3:17 PM

I replied to that on Bluesky saying, "I suspect someone at Google was waiting for this..."

I suspect someone at Google was waiting for this...

— Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick.com) November 21, 2024 at 4:12 PM

Oh, Brian Wood, VP, Growth at Forbes Advisor, wrote on LinkedIn, "Forbes Advisor moved about a dozen URLs into the /portfolio folder from the end of Oct to Nov 6. The last URL was added two weeks before Google issued these manual penalties. It was part of an unrelated test and we have removed all of those test URLs." So this was not related to the site reputation abuse penalty.

Here is Jonathan Jones, the SVP of Strategy at Forbes and how he replied to some over on X:

There is a lot more but I can't embed everything.

Google, despite what many of you think, is really not that dumb. Nor is Forbes...

Forum discussion at Bluesky and X.

 

