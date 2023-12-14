Microsoft To Bring Deep Search To Bing Chat / Copilot But It Is Way Too Slow Now

Microsoft is working to bring its new Deep Search feature to Copilot, formerly known as Bing Chat. The issue is, (1) Deep Search is only available to a limited number of searchers in Bing Search and (2) it is way too slow to bring it to a chat interface.

Mikhail Parakhin, CEO, Advertising and Web Services at Microsoft, who leads up the Bing Chat team, said on X, "Yes, we plan to do that, but we need to make it a bit faster, otherwise it is unbearable - like talking over email, not chat."

This was in response to bringing Deep Search to Bing Chat / Copilot.

Yes, Microsoft told us that Deep Search is painfully slow to use.

I did ask Microsoft's PR team to give me early access but they said no, they are not able to give me access to Deep Search at this time. So I personally cannot even test it out to tell you if it is worth waiting minutes to get a response or not.

So Microsoft does plan to speed up Deep Search so that they can release it to more searchers on Bing Search and also so that it can keep up with the speed of chat in Copilot.

When that will happen is unclear.

Here are those posts:

Yes, we plan to do that, but we need to make it a bit faster, otherwise it is unbearable - like talking over email, not chat :-) — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) December 14, 2023

Forum discussion at X.