Gone: Google Search Console's Mobile Usability Report & Mobile-Friendly Tests

Dec 5, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Woman Agency Mobile Phone Google Logo

Google has removed its mobile usability report within Google Search Console and has dropped the mobile-friendly test and API. This was expected, Google told us this would happen back in April and now it happened.

Google posted on X, "Today we're sunsetting Search Console's Mobile Usability report, Mobile-Friendly Test tool and Mobile-Friendly Test API. We believe these tools helped website owners make the web a better place - thank you for working with us on this journey!"

Google also removed all mentions of the mobile-friendly test and the mobile usability report throughout its search help documentation on December 1st.

The mobile friendly test URL, which is search.google.com/test/mobile-friendly now redirects to its Lighthouse documentation.

While if you try to access the mobile usability reports in Search Console, you are just redirected to the overview page of Search Console.

Here is a screenshot of the mobile friendly testing tool from when it worked:

Google Mobile Friendly Test

And here is the mobile usability report:

Mobile Usabilty Report 1681936743

Here is some of the industry reaction to this happening:

Forum discussion at X.

