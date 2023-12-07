Google Gemini, Next Level AI, Comes To Bard & Coming To SGE

Dec 7, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google Robot Gemini

Google announced its latest AI advancements named Gemini yesterday, calling it the most capable AI models yet. It is already baked into Bard and it is being tested in SGE, the Search Generative Experience.

Google has already started to experiment with Gemini in Search, "where it's making our Search Generative Experience (SGE) faster for users, with a 40% reduction in latency in English in the U.S., alongside improvements in quality," Google wrote.

With that Google said it will come to more services like traditional Search, Google Ads, Chrome and other Google products. Google said this is months away, not years.

Also, Bard is now using "a fine-tuned version of Gemini Pro for more advanced reasoning, planning, understanding and more." Google called this the "biggest upgrade to Bard since it launched."

Gemini Pro with Bard will be available in English in more than 170 countries and territories, and will expand from there.

Google explained, that in early next year, Google introduce "Bard Advanced." Bard Advanced "gives you first access to our most advanced models and capabilities — starting with Gemini Ultra," Google explained.

Check out this video from Sundar Pichai on Gemini's capabilities:

Jack Krawczyk from Google shared some examples of Gemini in Bard:

AI is rapidly changing and it is much fun to watch.

Here is a cool video:

Oh, here is Microsoft's Mikhail Parakhin's thoughts on Gemini:

Forum discussion at X and WebmasterWorld.

