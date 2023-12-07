Google Gemini, Next Level AI, Comes To Bard & Coming To SGE

Google announced its latest AI advancements named Gemini yesterday, calling it the most capable AI models yet. It is already baked into Bard and it is being tested in SGE, the Search Generative Experience.

Google has already started to experiment with Gemini in Search, "where it's making our Search Generative Experience (SGE) faster for users, with a 40% reduction in latency in English in the U.S., alongside improvements in quality," Google wrote.

With that Google said it will come to more services like traditional Search, Google Ads, Chrome and other Google products. Google said this is months away, not years.

Also, Bard is now using "a fine-tuned version of Gemini Pro for more advanced reasoning, planning, understanding and more." Google called this the "biggest upgrade to Bard since it launched."

Gemini Pro with Bard will be available in English in more than 170 countries and territories, and will expand from there.

Google explained, that in early next year, Google introduce "Bard Advanced." Bard Advanced "gives you first access to our most advanced models and capabilities — starting with Gemini Ultra," Google explained.

Check out this video from Sundar Pichai on Gemini's capabilities:

Seeing some qs on what Gemini *is* (beyond the zodiac :). Best way to understand Gemini's underlying amazing capabilities is to see them in action, take a look ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OiCZSsOnCc — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 6, 2023

Jack Krawczyk from Google shared some examples of Gemini in Bard:

This is the start of a very exciting new family of models here at Google from Gemini: Ultra, Pro, and Nano. @sundarpichai and @demishassabis describe it here: https://t.co/di5115GbpB — Jack Krawczyk (@JackK) December 6, 2023

To say we're excited for what's ahead is an understatement.



There's a lot of work ahead of us to continue to tune Bard to be as helpful as possible:



- Giving you more control of hallucinations (try double check!)

- More multimodality

- Integration with assistive capabilities… — Jack Krawczyk (@JackK) December 6, 2023

AI is rapidly changing and it is much fun to watch.

We're bringing Gemini to billions of people through Google products, like Bard and Pixel, and in the coming months, Gemini will be available in more of our products and services like Search, Ads, Chrome and Duet AI. Check out this demo to see Gemini's underlying capabilities in… https://t.co/HXd7G7iFU8 — Google Ads (@GoogleAds) December 6, 2023

Here is a cool video:

Oh, here is Microsoft's Mikhail Parakhin's thoughts on Gemini:

Exactly. Long live GPT-4! — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) December 6, 2023

