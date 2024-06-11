Google Search Console Performance Report Gains Merchant Listing Data For Image Tab

Jun 11, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Analytics

Google added deeper insights for those who use merchant listings to see how well their merchant listings are performing within the Google Image Search tab. A new search appearance filter works for the image filter in the performance report in Google Search Console.

Now you can go to the performance report in Search Console, filter by "images" and then select the search appearance filter for "merchant listings" to see how well your merchant listings (products) are performing in just the image tab in Search.

Google announced this on X saying, "New to Search Console Performance report 📢 you can now see merchant listings performance in the Google Search Image tab."

Yep, super granular here - here is that report:

Google Performance Report Image Merchant Listings

Brodie Clark shared more charts of this and how the merchant listings show in image search:

Google also posted a notice about this over here saying that after June 4th:

Impressions overlay in the Merchant listings rich report: You’ll see an increase in the number of impressions in the Merchant listings rich report. This is because Search Console is counting both image and web impressions for the Merchant listings rich report starting June 4. This is a just reporting change, not an actual increase in traffic.

So Google can get super granular with how merchant listings work in the image tab but Google won't give us AI Overviews or Featured Snippet data in Search Console. Thanks Google!

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Blog Administration

Programming Note: Offline For Shavuot On Wednesday & Thursday

Jun 11, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 11, 2024

Jun 11, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: You Can Recover From Helpful Content Damage With Next Core Update

Jun 11, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Performance Report Gains Merchant Listing Data For Image Tab

Jun 11, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: We Either Trusts Or Doesn't Trust Your Sitemap's Lastmod Date

Jun 11, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Organized Search Results Page

Jun 11, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google: We Either Trusts Or Doesn't Trust Your Sitemap's Lastmod Date
Next Story: Google: You Can Recover From Helpful Content Damage With Next Core Update

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.