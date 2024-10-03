Microsoft announced a new streamlined experience below Copilot’s organic response and two new capabilities, diagnostics and performance snapshot. Microsoft sent a low resolution screenshot of how the ads in the Copilot results will appear.

Here is a screenshot:

Microsoft said:

Ads in Copilot will be featured in a new, streamlined experience below Copilot’s organic response. There will be an even higher focus on the relevancy of the information displayed, with fewer ad annotations and extensions shown because we are more effectively able to identify what will be relevant and useful.

To make this possible, ads will be triggered considering the whole conversation within a single session and not just the last prompt. Before an ad block is shown, Copilot will share with the user how the following ad section connects to their conversation. For now, we are calling this feature ad voice, a summary that acknowledges the organic response and introduces the message from advertisers, making it more inviting and natural to the conversation.

Two new capabilities, diagnostics and performance snapshot, will begin to pilot this month for Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising Platform:

Microsoft said:

1. Diagnostics: We hear from advertisers that quality assurance tasks, like ensuring campaigns launch properly and are running as expected, are time consuming. With this new diagnostics feature, Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising Platform gives users an extra set of eyes to inspect campaign setup, assess account health, diagnose where attention is needed, and propose what to do next, all activated via simple conversational engagement. The diagnostics feature begins piloting this month and is the latest advancement in our commitment to saving advertisers’ time in the campaign management process while giving them peace of mind.

Screenshot:

2. Performance snapshot: Advertisers have also shared a clear need for quick updates on how their campaigns and accounts have been performing since a prior point in time – since they last logged in, since last week, etc. With our new performance snapshot feature, an advertiser can use natural language to ask Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising Platform to obtain an account or campaign-specific performance overview with a summary of key insights, trends, and anomalies. This feature begins piloting this month, gradually rolling out to all regions where Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising Platform is available.

Screenshot:

