Daily Search Forum Recap: July 11, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google local rankings seem off, it might be a bug with the Google Business Profiles performance reports. Google is testing zooming in on images within search results. Bing Search image box has explore more images. Bing is testing a delivery truck icon on some results. Bing is also testing a more button at the top of the local pack. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

