Daily Search Forum Recap: July 11, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google local rankings seem off, it might be a bug with the Google Business Profiles performance reports. Google is testing zooming in on images within search results. Bing Search image box has explore more images. Bing is testing a delivery truck icon on some results. Bing is also testing a more button at the top of the local pack. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Helpful Content Recoveries With Core Update, AI Mode Expands, Hidden Ad Terms & Fewer Ad Clicks
This week we covered the ongoing Google June 2025 core update and how we are finally seeing some recoveries with the past helpful content updates, and some core updates. Google Search Console's performance report...
-
Google Local & Business Profiles Drops June 25th - Reporting Glitch?
Starting around June 25, 2025, many are noticing huge declines in impressions and clicks from their local rankings in Google. This is from the Google Business Profiles performance reports and I think it is a data/reporting glitch, but who knows, maybe it was a ranking change?
-
Google Tests Zoom Effect In On Images Within Search Results
Google is testing a zoom effect when you place your mouse cursor over the images in the search result snippets. Normally, these images do not move, but in this test, Google is using this zoom feature to give the results a bit more dimension.
-
Bing Search Image Box Tests Explore Image & Visual Search Buttons
Microsoft is testing expanding its image search box within the Bing Search results to let you "explore" images in a deeper way. Part of this test brings you into Bing's visual search and also give you related topic and search queries and dive you into more details in Bing Image Search.
-
Microsoft Bing Tests Delivery Truck Icon In Search Ads
Microsoft is testing using a blue delivery truck icon in some of the ads in the Bing Search results. I guess it is to symbolize that they offer delivery?
-
Bing Local Pack With See More Button At Top
Microsoft is testing showing the "See more" button at the top of the Bing local pack, instead of the bottom of the local pack. I suspect this is a test and not a bug, but who knows.
-
Google Austin Indoor Food Truck
Here is a food truck inside of the Google Austin office. You can see the menu was soy glazed tempeh taco and Gochujang pork taco. Do you have a food truck in your office?
