Google Explains How It Handles Non-Consensual Explicit Imagery In Spam Policies & Ranking Guide

Google has documented how it Google handles sites with a high proportion of non-consensual explicit imagery. Google updated its spam policies and the Google ranking systems guide with links to this help document explaining the topic.

This is what changed:

Before it wrote:

If we process a high volume of personal information removals involving a site with exploitative removal practices, we demote other content from the site in our results. We also look to see if the same pattern of behavior is happening with other sites and, if so, apply demotions to content on those sites. We may apply similar demotion practices for sites that receive a high volume of doxxing content removals. Furthermore, we have automatic protections designed to prevent non-consensual explicit personal images from ranking highly in response to queries involving names.

Now it reads:

If we process a high volume of personal information removals involving a site with exploitative removal practices, we demote other content from the site in our results. We also look to see if the same pattern of behavior is happening with other sites and, if so, apply demotions to content on those sites. We may apply similar demotion practices for sites that receive a high volume of doxxing content removals or non-consensual explicit imagery removals.

