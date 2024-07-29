Over the past almost two weeks, we have seen consistent and ongoing ranking volatility on a daily basis. The last Google search ranking update I covered was around July 23rd, then before that was July 18th and then July 9th. But every says since around July 17th there has been high volatility with the Google Search rankings.

Before the intense July ranking volatility in Google Search we had these weekend volatility trends ongoing for a month or two.

I know we are all expecting the next Google core update to touch down soon - within "weeks," (it's not extremely far away) but until then, we are all seeing a lot of volatility in the past two weeks and before.

There are about 600 comments on my last story and the tools have been heated.

Google Rank Tracking Volatility Tools

Here is what these third-party ranking volatility tools are showing with the Google Search results. See the past two weeks compared to previous weeks in some of these tools:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Cognitive SEO:

Semrush:

Algoroo:

SERPmetrics:

Mozcast:

SERPstat:

Accuranker:

Mangools:

Wincher:

SimilarWeb:

I am not going to recap some of the recent comments because they are more of the same, because it honestly has been a heck of a volatile couple of weeks.

Is this Google testing the next core update? I suspect a lot of you are hoping not...

