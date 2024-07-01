Some Sites Hit By Google Helpful Content Update Seeing Small Lifts

Google Helpful Content Paper

There are reports that some sites hit by the Google September 2023 Helpful Content Update are seeing small, somewhat tiny, lifts over the past week or so. Again, based on what we've been tracking, we have yet to see any recoveries but we are all hopeful we will see significant recoveries for some of those sites with the next core update.

Glenn Gabe posted some charts on X on Friday and wrote, "I ran the visibility numbers for 384 sites that were heavily impacted by the September HCU(X). Although some have seen some minor movement up during some of the recent tremors, all are down heavily over time."

Maybe the June spam update trickled some movement where these sites saw a small boost? Although, some are saying those were reversed with this weekend's Google update. What it might be is just testing but again, we have no idea.

Here are those charts:

Google Hcu Small Recover

Google Hcu Small Recover2

Glenn added, "Again, the next core update could yield some recoveries for sites that have improved enough, but for now, the sites are still down heavily. I'll run the numbers again soon. Stay tuned."

Mike Futia replied saying, "Yeah, seeing verrrry small glimmers of hope on some impacted domains shared publicly, e.g. Retro Dodo." Here is that chart:

Google Hcu Small Recover3

Lily Ray recently posted also:

Here are those posts:

Here is some other chatter on this:

So who knows, maybe we will see helpful content recoveries and even growth soon? Maybe?

I know the helpful content update is no more, it is now a core update. But many were expecting some of those hit by the September helpful content update to recover with the March 2024 core update - but that did not happen.

Forum discussion at X.

 

