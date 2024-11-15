Google seems to be testing a new AI chat feature for e-commerce searches and retailers that is titled "Get help from Google's sales assistant." This will launch an AI chat feature that gives you AI-based product results based on your chat session.

This was first spotted by Brodie Clark who posted a video on X and a screenshot on his SERP notes page. He wrote, "Google is now testing out an AI Sales Assistant through a ‘Shop’ CTA on branded organic sitelinks. When clicking the CTA, a chat window opens up with the ability to ask questions that serve results for the website. The chat serves product results based on the free listings data."

Here is part of the video as a GIF:

Here is a static image of this feature:

I am not sure exactly if one retailer would opt into this feature or if it is automated. I assume that right now, it is purely a beta.

